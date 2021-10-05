National League
BromleyBromley19:45WeymouthWeymouth
Venue: Hayes Lane, England

Bromley v Weymouth

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Bromley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Cousins
  • 2Partington
  • 5Bush
  • 4Bingham
  • 17Webster
  • 7Coulson
  • 24Sablier
  • 8Arthurs
  • 18Whitely
  • 9Cheek
  • 22Alexander

Substitutes

  • 6Sowunmi
  • 10Alabi
  • 11Dennis
  • 16Trotter
  • 21Lawlor

Weymouth

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Fitzsimons
  • 6Cordner
  • 17Brooks
  • 7Goodship
  • 30Olomowewe
  • 26Harfield
  • 16Robinson
  • 8Mussa
  • 10McQuoid
  • 11Ash
  • 32Shields

Substitutes

  • 9Thomson
  • 14Bearwish
  • 15Leslie-Smith
  • 23Murray
  • 27Rose
Referee:
Daniel Lamport

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Grimsby96212191220
2Dag & Red961224131119
3Chesterfield9531179818
4Boreham Wood9531139418
5Halifax9522158717
6Altrincham7502149515
7Notts County94321612415
8Solihull Moors94321615115
9Stockport9423811-314
10Bromley74121510513
11Woking74031710712
12Wrexham83321110112
13Torquay93241618-211
14Yeovil63038719
15Eastleigh82331215-39
16Wealdstone9234916-79
17Weymouth92251318-58
18Maidenhead United82151115-47
19King's Lynn82151016-67
20Barnet91351020-106
21Southend8125612-65
22Aldershot8116915-64
23Dover9036418-14-9
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC