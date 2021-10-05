Bromley v Weymouth

BromleyBromley19:45WeymouthWeymouth
Line-ups
Bromley
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Cousins
- 2Partington
- 5Bush
- 4Bingham
- 17Webster
- 7Coulson
- 24Sablier
- 8Arthurs
- 18Whitely
- 9Cheek
- 22Alexander
Substitutes
- 6Sowunmi
- 10Alabi
- 11Dennis
- 16Trotter
- 21Lawlor
Weymouth
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Fitzsimons
- 6Cordner
- 17Brooks
- 7Goodship
- 30Olomowewe
- 26Harfield
- 16Robinson
- 8Mussa
- 10McQuoid
- 11Ash
- 32Shields
Substitutes
- 9Thomson
- 14Bearwish
- 15Leslie-Smith
- 23Murray
- 27Rose
- Referee:
- Daniel Lamport
Match report to follow.