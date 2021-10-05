FC Halifax Town v Notts County

HalifaxFC Halifax Town19:45Notts CountyNotts County
Line-ups
Halifax
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Johnson
- 21Warren
- 3Senior
- 8Green
- 31Maher
- 6Bradbury
- 17Spence
- 20Gilmour
- 7Allen
- 11Waters
- 25Slew
Substitutes
- 10Warburton
- 15McDonagh
- 16Tear
- 18Swaby-Neavin
- 24Newby
Notts County
Formation 4-4-2
- 25Patterson
- 23Chicksen
- 24Lacey
- 18Palmer
- 2Brindley
- 22Brennan
- 6O'Brien
- 10Roberts
- 11Nemane
- 20Rodrigues
- 9Wootton
Substitutes
- 7Mitchell
- 14Francis
- 16Kelly-Evans
- 17Vincent
- 19Sam
- Referee:
- Gareth Rhodes
Match report to follow.