HalifaxFC Halifax Town19:45Notts CountyNotts County
Venue: The MBi Shay Stadium, England

FC Halifax Town v Notts County

Line-ups

Halifax

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Johnson
  • 21Warren
  • 3Senior
  • 8Green
  • 31Maher
  • 6Bradbury
  • 17Spence
  • 20Gilmour
  • 7Allen
  • 11Waters
  • 25Slew

Substitutes

  • 10Warburton
  • 15McDonagh
  • 16Tear
  • 18Swaby-Neavin
  • 24Newby

Notts County

Formation 4-4-2

  • 25Patterson
  • 23Chicksen
  • 24Lacey
  • 18Palmer
  • 2Brindley
  • 22Brennan
  • 6O'Brien
  • 10Roberts
  • 11Nemane
  • 20Rodrigues
  • 9Wootton

Substitutes

  • 7Mitchell
  • 14Francis
  • 16Kelly-Evans
  • 17Vincent
  • 19Sam
Referee:
Gareth Rhodes

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Grimsby96212191220
2Dag & Red961224131119
3Chesterfield9531179818
4Boreham Wood9531139418
5Halifax9522158717
6Altrincham7502149515
7Notts County94321612415
8Solihull Moors94321615115
9Stockport9423811-314
10Bromley74121510513
11Woking74031710712
12Wrexham83321110112
13Torquay93241618-211
14Yeovil63038719
15Eastleigh82331215-39
16Wealdstone9234916-79
17Weymouth92251318-58
18Maidenhead United82151115-47
19King's Lynn82151016-67
20Barnet91351020-106
21Southend8125612-65
22Aldershot8116915-64
23Dover9036418-14-9
