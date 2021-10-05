National League
YeovilYeovil Town19:45Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United
Venue: Huish Park, England

Yeovil Town v Maidenhead United

Line-ups

Yeovil

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Smith
  • 22Moss
  • 5Hunt
  • 8Gorman
  • 21Robinson
  • 32Staunton
  • 16Rose
  • 11Knowles
  • 19Wakefield
  • 10Quigley
  • 26Seymour

Substitutes

  • 3Barnett
  • 7Worthington
  • 12Evans
  • 14Bradley
  • 15Lo-Everton

Maidenhead United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Lovett
  • 24Massey
  • 3Wells
  • 10Ferdinand
  • 6Clerima
  • 5Parry
  • 21Mingi
  • 19Upward
  • 25Barratt
  • 17Smith
  • 9Blissett

Substitutes

  • 7Asonganyi
  • 15Beckwith
  • 18Acquah
  • 22Kelly
  • 27Adams
Referee:
Adrian Quelch

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Grimsby96212191220
2Dag & Red961224131119
3Chesterfield9531179818
4Boreham Wood9531139418
5Halifax9522158717
6Altrincham7502149515
7Notts County94321612415
8Solihull Moors94321615115
9Stockport9423811-314
10Bromley74121510513
11Woking74031710712
12Wrexham83321110112
13Torquay93241618-211
14Yeovil63038719
15Eastleigh82331215-39
16Wealdstone9234916-79
17Weymouth92251318-58
18Maidenhead United82151115-47
19King's Lynn82151016-67
20Barnet91351020-106
21Southend8125612-65
22Aldershot8116915-64
23Dover9036418-14-9
