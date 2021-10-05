Yeovil Town v Maidenhead United

YeovilYeovil Town19:45Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United
Line-ups
Yeovil
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Smith
- 22Moss
- 5Hunt
- 8Gorman
- 21Robinson
- 32Staunton
- 16Rose
- 11Knowles
- 19Wakefield
- 10Quigley
- 26Seymour
Substitutes
- 3Barnett
- 7Worthington
- 12Evans
- 14Bradley
- 15Lo-Everton
Maidenhead United
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Lovett
- 24Massey
- 3Wells
- 10Ferdinand
- 6Clerima
- 5Parry
- 21Mingi
- 19Upward
- 25Barratt
- 17Smith
- 9Blissett
Substitutes
- 7Asonganyi
- 15Beckwith
- 18Acquah
- 22Kelly
- 27Adams
- Referee:
- Adrian Quelch
Match report to follow.