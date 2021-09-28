Women's Premiership: BBC Sport NI have live coverage of Glentoran v Cliftonville tonight

Women's Premiership: Glentoran v Cliftonville Date: Wednesday, 29 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Venue: The Oval, Belfast Coverage: Live stream on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer, report on the BBC Sport website

Jess Foy believes Glentoran are "excited and well prepared" for Wednesday Women's Premiership encounter with title rivals Cliftonville.

Victory for Glens over the north Belfast club would secure back-to back titles with a game to spare.

However, the Reds can take the league to the final round of fixtures if they draw or win at the Oval on Wednesday.

"There is expectation, but we see it as a privilege that we are the team to beat," said Glens captain Foy.

"We want to get the job done. We have put ourselves in this position because we have earned it.

"Our hard work has paid off to get us to this point, but we know previous performances won't mean anything on Wednesday night, so we will have to go out and give a good account of ourselves."

The sides are currently level on points, but Glentoran lead the way thanks to winning two of the three league matches between the title protagonists and know a third win over the Solitude team would secure the championship courtesy of an unassailable head-to-head advantage.

While a draw would keep their title hopes alive, Cliftonville head to east Belfast knowing they likely need a win if they are to claim a maiden Women's Premiership title.

If it goes to the final round of fixtures, Glentoran will be heavy favourites against basement side Derry City in their final match and expected to collect the three points they need to lift the Premiership.

The Reds, meanwhile, face a tricky but but winnable fixture at home to Sion Swifts, who sit in fourth but have run both title challengers close already this season.

'Pressure is a privilege' - Glentoran and Cliftonville set for title showdown

"Our goal at the start of the season was to put ourselves in a position where we were contesting the league in the final stages," said Foy.

"We had a few hiccups at the start of the season, but we knew it was a long season and we got that consistency towards the end.

"We are excited and we feel well prepared, and we have to focus on our own performance.

"It won't come easy and we know it will be 90 minutes of hard work, but hopefully at the end of it we will have the three points."

'It's over to us now'

Kirsty McGuinness, one of three Cliftonville players to score on international duty with Northern Ireland earlier in September, says Wednesday's match-up with Glentoran is "massive".

"It's the first time Cliftonville have been this close to the league, but we will go into it like any other game," said the winger.

"The staff and the management have done everything they can, so now it is up to us on Wednesday.

"We have over achieved this season, so no matter what happens on Wednesday, going into next season it's going to be a really great squad.

"This is the only trophy we can win this season so we want to go out and want to win it. Now we are here we want more.

"We have got a little taste of it and we want the full thing now, so hopefully on Wednesday we will give it out best then we will see what happens."