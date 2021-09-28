Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Flynn Downes played 100 games for Ipswich before Russell Martin brought him to Swansea

Swansea City midfielder Flynn Downes says he is still not fully fit after a "horrible" bout of Covid-19.

Downes missed three games in August having been one of a number of Swansea players to test positive.

The 22-year-old says he "wasn't really too convinced about" Covid until getting it himself.

"Everyone was getting ill with it and I thought 'it's not that bad'," Downes said.

"Then it hit me and I was gone for a good eight days - literally done.

"I lost a lot of weight. I think I had every symptom there was. My skin was sore. My missus would touch me and I would be like 'whoa'. It was crazy.

"It was horrible - losing weight, not eating, sweats."

Downes, a £1.3m signing from Ipswich Town in August, has started every Swansea league game when available.

He is currently in the top 1% of Championship players for pass accuracy, while his numbers for recoveries and interceptions are also impressive.

Downes was the star performer in Swansea's win over Huddersfield Town last Saturday but says he is yet to reach peak condition ahead of Wednesday's trip to Fulham.

"To be honest I still don't feel 100%," Downes added. "Covid-wise I do, but fitness-wise I still don't feel 100%.

"It takes time to put weight back on - I am trying to eat as much as I can.

"I still feel I am not at my strongest so there's a lot more to come. Hopefully in the next couple of games I can get there."

Swansea will be without striker Michael Obafemi, who has a muscle injury, as they take on a Fulham side who have won only one of their last four games after a spectacular start to the season.

Defenders Ryan Bennett and Rhys Williams could both feature having missed Huddersfield as Swansea triumphed for only the second time in nine league games under Russell Martin to jump to 17th in the table.

"I think the fans and everyone watching the games is seeing that it is starting to come together," Downes said.

"It's going to take time. It's a totally different way of playing football, not just for me but for all the boys. I think it'll come with the more games we play."