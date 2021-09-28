Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Scott McTominay and Stuart Armstrong missed out against Denmark, Moldova and Austria

Midfielders Scott McTominay and Stuart Armstrong return to the Scotland squad for next month's crucial World Cup qualifiers against Israel and Faroe Islands.

Rangers goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin is also back, replacing St Johnstone's Zander Clark.

Celtic captain Callum McGregor is included despite having missed his club's last four games due to injury.

Aberdeen centre-half Declan Gallagher drops out of Steve Clarke's squad.

Scotland host Israel on 9 October and visit the Faroes three days later.

Clarke's side sit second in Group F of European qualifying after six fixtures, seven points behind Denmark and one ahead of Israel, with the Faroes second bottom of the six-team section.

McTominay missed the September triple-header - defeat in Denmark followed by wins over Moldova and Austria - after undergoing groin surgery but has returned to the Manchester United side.

Southampton's Armstrong pulled out through injury before the 2-0 loss in Copenhagen and has yet to play a competitive game this season.

Although fellow midfielder McGregor is named in the latest party, two of his Celtic team-mates - winger James Forrest and left-back Greg Taylor - again miss out injured.

Victory in both games next month and a win over Moldova in November will guarantee Scotland second place in the group and a play-off spot.

Scotland's match against Israel at Hampden - a repeat of their 2020 play-off semi-final win, which was played behind closed doors as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic - is already sold out.