David Wotherspoon banned for three Euro ties as St Johnstone and Aberdeen are fined
St Johnstone midfielder David Wotherspoon has been suspended for three European games and the Perth club and Aberdeen fined after their Europa Conference League exits.
Aberdeen must pay £4300 following a pitch invasion during their 3-1 defeat by Qarabag at Pittodrie.
St Johnstone have been fined £1900 by European governing body Uefa because of objects thrown as they lost to LASK.
Wotherspoon was sent off within a minute of coming on as a substitute.
The 31-year-old was shown a straight red card at McDiarmid Park for elbowing opposition midfielder Florian Flecker during the 2-0 loss and Uefa imposed the ban "for assaulting another player".