Russ Fraser (right) has worked at Reading, West Ham United and Leicester City

Liverpool are set to name Leicester City's Russ Fraser as the new managing director of their women's team.

Fraser, who is head of women's football at the Foxes, is expected to take up his role in November.

It is understood he will work closely with Susan Black, who was named executive director of Liverpool women's team in August 2020.

His Leicester departure is expected to be announced before Sunday's Women's Super League game against Tottenham.

BBC Sport understands former Foxes striker Emile Heskey, who has an ambassadorial, coaching and mentoring role with the women's team, is among those in contention to be Fraser's replacement.

Fraser oversaw Leicester's promotion to the WSL for the first time - a year after they became professional.

He was also influential in the women's team's move to the King Power Stadium this season, and is an experienced and widely respected figure in the game.

Fraser will be reunited with Liverpool manager Matt Beard, with whom he worked at West Ham from 2018-2020, during which they reached the FA Cup final.

He spent three years at Reading as general manager before moving to the London club.