Champions League - Group F
Man UtdManchester United20:00VillarrealVillarreal
Venue: Old Trafford

Manchester United v Villarreal: Harry Maguire to miss Champions League game

Luke Shaw
Luke Shaw was taken off in the first half of Manchester United's defeat by Aston Villa

Manchester United will be without injured captain Harry Maguire for Wednesday's Champions League visit of Villarreal, while Luke Shaw is a doubt.

Right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is suspended, and forward Marcus Rashford is still not fit to play.

Villarreal forward Gerard Moreno is set to miss out with a muscle injury, and Francis Coquelin is suspended.

Moi Gomez and Manu Trigeros are in contention to start in place of the French midfielder.

Villarreal beat United on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the Europa League final in May, with all four of their previous meetings ending 0-0.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 29th September 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City11006333
2PSG10101101
3Club Bruges10101101
4RB Leipzig100136-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool11003213
2Atl Madrid10100001
3FC Porto10100001
4AC Milan100123-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax22006156
2B Dortmund11002113
3Besiktas200213-20
4Sporting100115-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheriff Tiraspol11002023
2Real Madrid11001013
3Inter Milan201101-11
4Shakhtar Donetsk201102-21

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich11003033
2Benfica10100001
3Dynamo Kyiv10100001
4Barcelona100103-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Young Boys11002113
2Atalanta10102201
3Villarreal10102201
4Man Utd100112-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg10101101
2Sevilla10101101
3Lille10100001
4Wolfsburg10100001

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus11003033
2Chelsea11001013
3Zenit St Petersburg100101-10
4Malmö FF100103-30
View full Champions League tables

