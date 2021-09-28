Last updated on .From the section European Football

Luke Shaw was taken off in the first half of Manchester United's defeat by Aston Villa

Manchester United will be without injured captain Harry Maguire for Wednesday's Champions League visit of Villarreal, while Luke Shaw is a doubt.

Right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is suspended, and forward Marcus Rashford is still not fit to play.

Villarreal forward Gerard Moreno is set to miss out with a muscle injury, and Francis Coquelin is suspended.

Moi Gomez and Manu Trigeros are in contention to start in place of the French midfielder.

Villarreal beat United on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the Europa League final in May, with all four of their previous meetings ending 0-0.