Jersey Bulls are still to play a home league game at Springfield this season

Jersey Bulls made an impressive return to league action as they crushed Horley Town 5-0 in the Combined Counties League Premier Division South.

Jay Giles' 35-yard free-kick after six minutes gave them a great start.

Goals from Fraser Barlow and Lorne Bickley saw the go Bulls 3-0 up at the break before Bickley got his second seven minutes after the restart.

Barlow's second with 13 minutes left sealed the Bulls' victory in just their fourth league game of the season.

Successful runs in both the FA Cup and the FA Vase, as well as early-season Covid-19 travel issues, meant the islanders had not played a league game for a month.

But they impressed away from home and had chances to extend their lead as Barlow and Kieran Lester had good efforts cleared.