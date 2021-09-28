Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Cardiff City players look dejected after a second successive heavy loss in the Championship

Cardiff City manager Mick McCarthy said he understands the anger and frustration of fans after their 4-0 hammering by West Bromwich Albion.

The home fans booed their side off at half time and full time and chanted "you're getting sacked in the morning" at McCarthy after another heavy defeat.

Cardiff have lost five of their last six games and have slipped to 16th in the Championship.

"I fully understand the fans' feelings and have no complaints," McCarthy said.

Cardiff lost just three games in McCarthy's first 27 as boss, but their form has fallen off dramatically and McCarthy says he deserves scrutiny.

"It's not like us and it's certainly not like us from last season," he told BBC Sport Wales.

"I share the fans' frustrations and I can't say we don't deserve it.

"I will work as hard as I can to make things right, that is what I have always tried to do in my career.

"I will do all I can to turn it around. The players are bitterly disappointed... I can't complain (with the fans' reaction) with the results that we have had."

McCarthy, who succeeded Neil Harris as Cardiff boss in January, signed a two-year contract extension in March.

The 62-year old reiterated he understood the fans' frustrations after his team were booed off the field and why they questioned his future.

"The away fans singing it at me doesn't bother me one bit, but the home fans doing it? That's a completely different ballgame, but I can't say we don't deserve it, because we aren't playing well," he added.

"I hope this is where my experience comes in, because otherwise I will be struggling.

"We will work hard to turn this around.

"Whether we get back to the form of last year I don't know but we need to try."