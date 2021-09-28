Mistakes cost Glentoran as Linfield win first Big Two of season

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott has said that criticism from the club's supporters is not helping the players.

The home crowd vented their anger loudly at half-time and full-time of the Glens' 3-0 defeat by Linfield at The Oval on Tuesday night.

McDermott understands fans' frustrations but said their performance did not merit such criticism.

"I understand fans. Fans are fans, they are entitled to come here and give their opinion," he said.

"That is what Glentoran fans do. They weren't happy with the 3-0 result on Saturday [against Crusaders] and they are not happy with the 3-0 result tonight.

"I was really disappointed with the loss to the Crues because we didn't show up in the second half but any football person who was watching that game against Linfield could clearly see that our boys put in an effort and played some quality football."

Bad individual errors proved costly for the Glens against the Blues, as goals from Matt Green, Trai Hume and Cammy Palmer inflicted a third defeat in six Irish Premiership matches this season on the east Belfast outfit.

It means they drop to seventh in the table, seven points behind leaders Cliftonville, but McDermott is upbeat how they will respond and about their chances of success this season.

McDermott said he wasn't disappointed with his side's performance in Tuesday's defeat by Linfield

"There is a small minority of fans here that are on the backs of the players from minute two, even though we were dominant in the first half and it was a 1-0," McDermott continued.

"I get that, they are demanding, they want to get on the backs of the players but it doesn't help the players to be honest.

"We accept it and we move on. We are more disappointed than them with the result but we will act on that and we will improve on that.

"It is a 38-game season, we haven't started as well as we would have expected but last year we were sitting with 10 points out of 30 and we still made a run at it.

"I've no doubt that we will be alright with the quality that we have and if we keep building on those performances."

The Glens' next match is this Saturday, away to Glenavon, who lost 1-0 to Larne on Tuesday night.

Reflecting specifically on how his side performed against Linfield, McDermott said he believes it was a strange result.

"It was hard to take the result but in terms of the performance, I don't think I've been involved in a derby game where one team is so dominant in terms of possession and territory," he added.

"We created enough chances to score probably three or four, but we didn't - we came out 3-0 losers.

"It was just a comedy of errors for all three of their goals, but credit to Linfield who came here and won 3-0 at the Oval, which is hard to do. I'm disappointed in the result but I'm not disappointed in the players."