Switzerland will be without their captain for the last two international breaks of the year

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka will be out of action for three months due to a knee injury sustained in Sunday's victory against Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal said the Switzerland captain, 29, has a "significant injury" to his medial knee ligament.

Xhaka was replaced after 82 minutes in the 3-1 win at Emirates Stadium.

An Arsenal statement said: "A specialist consultation took place on Tuesday evening which has determined that Granit does not require surgery."

Xhaka has started four of Arsenal's six Premier League matches this season, with the two he missed part of his three-gamesuspension following a red card against Manchester City on 28 August.

He was in Mikel Arteta's side as the Gunners continued their recent revival against north London rivals Spurs but was caught by Tottenham forward Lucas Moura late on and limped from the field.

Arsenal added: "Granit's recovery and rehabilitation programme will start immediately and we are aiming for him to be back in action in approximately three months.

"Everyone at the club will now be supporting and working hard with Granit to get him back on the pitch as soon as possible."