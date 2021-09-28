Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Wrexham are owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

Wrexham could play their FA Cup Fourth Round Qualifying tie at a neutral venue, if they are drawn at home.

The Racecourse pitch will be re-turfed after hosting Chesterfield there in the National League on Tuesday, 5 October.

Wrexham say work to improve the pitch during the off-season "failed to provide a playing surface to the standard we believe is required".

The next FA Cup qualifying round is on Saturday, 16 October.

Re-turfing the Wrexham playing surface will be done in time for them to host Torquay United on Saturday, 30 October.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said: "It is disappointing that we are having to potentially relinquish home advantage for this round of the FA Cup, but it is a decision I fully support, to allow the pitch the maximum time to settle before we play Torquay United."