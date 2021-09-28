Last updated on .From the section Dundee

Leigh Griffiths started Dundee's weekend defeat by Rangers but went off with a calf injury

Dundee striker Leigh Griffiths has been charged with excessive misconduct by the Scottish FA after apparently kicking a flare into a stand of fans.

Griffiths apologised after the incident during the League Cup quarter-final defeat by St Johnstone last week before being charged by Police Scotland in relation to "culpable and reckless" conduct on Friday.

The on-loan Celtic striker has also been charged with bringing the game into disrepute and not acting in the best interests of the game.

The case will be heard at a hearing on Thursday, 14 October.

Griffiths was charged on Friday after he arrived for training, with Police Scotland saying "a 31-year-old man has been charged in relation to culpable and reckless conduct. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal".

No other arrests have been made but enquiries into the matter are ongoing.

Griffiths had described the incident as "regrettable", adding "my intention was just to remove it from the pitch. I would like to apologise for any distress caused by this action".

The former Scotland forward returned to Dundee on loan from Celtic late last month, having originally played for the Tayside club between 2009 and 2011.