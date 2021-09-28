Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland beat Ukraine in April's play-off to reach the Euro 2022 finals

Plans have been unveiled for Northern Ireland's senior women's team to move to a full-time set-up in January - ahead of the Euro 2022 finals.

The majority of Kenny Shiels' squad play domestically in the Women's Premiership and combine football with studies or work.

Next summer's Euro 2022 finals in England will be a first-ever major tournament for NI's senior women.

Defender Julie Nelson said: "We are on the cusp of something really exciting."

The proposals were presented to Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and Ministers at Stormont on Tuesday at a reception entitled 'A New Dream'. MLAs from the DUP, Sinn Fein, UUP, SDLP, Alliance and Green Party spoke at the event to give their backing.

Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan said it was "very special" to get such support.

Nelson, the most-capped player for the women's senior team with 115 appearances, delivered a short speech outlining how transformative the move will be.

"Qualifying for the Euros really is a new dream," said Nelson, 36.

"We know that football can inspire people of all ages and this Northern Ireland team has the potential to inspire a new generation of fans and players. Many of the people in the room can help us realise that potential."

Irish FA chief executive Patrick Nelson said the association will talk to Ministers and MLAs in the coming weeks to further develop the scheme.

IFA president Conrad Kirkwood added: "The remarkable story of our senior women's international team has been well documented: part-time footballers who defied all the odds to achieve what many people simply didn't think was possible - a spot at the UEFA Women's Euros next year.

"The football community in Northern Ireland is excited about women's football and, we at the Irish FA are really excited too."