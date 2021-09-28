Derry City: Michael Duffy signs pre-contract with Candystripes
Derry City have announced that Michael Duffy will return to the Brandywell for the 2022 season after signing a pre-contract with the club.
The winger has agreed a four-year deal with Ruaidhri Higgins' men.
Duffy, 27, came through Derry's academy and earned a move to Celtic in 2015 after impressing for the Candystripes' first-team.
He returned to the League of Ireland with Dundalk two years later and won back-to-back titles with the club.
Duffy becomes the second player from Dundalk to return to the Brandywell after Patrick McEleney signed a pre-contract with the club in July.
Derry are fourth in the table, three points behind Sligo Rovers in third, with eight games remaining in the League of Ireland season.