Watch: Glens stave off Reds' comeback to win league again

Glentoran have retained the Women's Premiership title after a thrilling 3-2 victory over title rivals Cliftonville at the Oval.

Caragh Hamilton and Kelly Bailie scored first-half goals to put the hosts in control.

Louise McDaniel and Megan Moran hit back for Cliftonville to level the game with 19 minutes to play.

However, Kerry Beattie restored Glentoran's lead on 74 minutes to secure the destiny of the title.

The Glens now lead Cliftonville by three points ahead of the final round of fixtures, but cannot be surpassed due to a superior head-to-head record.

In Wednesday's other two matches, Crusaders Strikers beat Sion Swifts 2-1 at Seaview while Linfield beat Derry 4-1 at Midgley Park.

Katie Dickson, Ebony Leckey, Rebecca Bassett and Amy Trueik were all on target for Linfield, with Tara O'Connor on the scoresheet for the Candystripes.

At Seaview, Cora Chambers gave Sion the lead in the 12th minute but the home side responded midway through the first half when Northern Ireland international striker Emily Wilson hit the equaliser, before Aimee Neal's late own goal sealed the points for the Crues.

Glens come out firing

The situation for Glentoran was clear - three points would secure the title with a game to spare. Even a draw would have more than likely done the job with a favourable final match against basement side Derry City.

Cliftonville knew three points would put the title race in their hands ahead of the final weekend, but it was the hosts who came flying out of the traps and Wade's free-kick was narrowly wide inside two minutes, and the Northern Ireland winger was involved again when her cross just evaded the onrushing Hamilton.

However, the Wade-Hamilton combination paid off on 13 minutes when the latter slid in to open the scoring from close range, her first goal since returning from a long-term knee injury, and ease any tension around east Belfast.

Chloe McCarron hit the bar two minutes later as the Glentoran attacks kept coming, and Wade almost turned from provider to goalscorer but her close-range shot spun wide of the far post.

Caragh Hamilton opened the scoring from close range

Cliftonville's first chance came on 23 minutes when Caitlin McGuinness saw her shot well blocked by home captain Jess Foy.

Joely Andrews' effort was easily held, but Nadene Caldwell and Hamilton had quickfire chances denied by some last-ditch defending by the visitors.

Cliftonville almost got the lifeline they were after when Northern Ireland captain Callaghan raced onto Kirsty McGuinness' lobbed through ball but her effort over Ashleigh McKinnon came back off the crossbar.

However, daylight was put between the sides on 33 minutes when Kelly Bailie, in her 25th season with the Glens, tucked home at the back post from Andrews' corner.

Wade struck the post after showing tenacity in the area and Hamilton nearly added a third when her back-post header sailed over the bar, but the Glens were good value for their win at half-time.

Second-half scare

Buoyed by their commanding first-half display, Stephen Murray's side continued where they left off, with Hamilton's low cross just evading Wade, and the former stung the gloves of Rachael Norney.

Shona Davis hooked the ball off the line when Norney dropped Wade's cross, but the Reds stopper redeemed herself with a brilliant low save from Andrews' powerful drive from the edge of the area.

Cliftonville changed their shape as McDaniel moved forward to support the isolated McGuinness, and just when it looked like Glentoran would ease to the title, the Reds were handed a lifeline on 54 minutes when McKinnon mis-kicked Shannon Dunne's backpass, which allowed McDaniel, fresh from her maiden international goal with Northern Ireland, to tuck the ball home.

Louise McDaniel pulled a goal back for the Reds to start their comeback

Substitute Maxwell saw a goal-bound shot blocked by Yasmin White, but Cliftonville roared level when captain Moran powered home a header from Kirsty McGuinness' corner on 71 minutes.

However, Glentoran hit back four minutes later and retook the lead when Beattie converted from close range to net her 23rd goal of the season after Norney spilled Wade's powerful long-range effort.

There was a tense finish as both teams pushed for the goal which could decide the destiny of the title, and referee Louise Thompson waved away penalty appeals after Callaghan, Bailie and McKinnon collided in the area in the 89th minute.

However, Glentoran held on and there were wild celebrations at full-time as they clinched back-to-back championships.

Foy will get her hands on the new Women's Premiership trophy next Wednesday following Glentoran's final game of the season at home to Derry City.

Glentoran: McKinnon, Timoney, Dunne, Bailie (A McMaster '90), Foy (capt), Andrews, Caldwell, McCarron, Hamilton (Maxwell '57), Wade, Beattie.

Subs not used: Higgins, E McMaster, Rogan.

Cliftonville: Norney, White, Burrows, Moran (capt), Morgan, McDaniel, C McGuinness, K McGuinness, Davis, Callaghan, McHenry.

Subs not used: Welsh, McKimm, Caldwell, McConnell, Montgomery.