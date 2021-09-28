Last updated on .From the section Cambridge

Gillingham goalkeeper Jamie Cumming picked up one of the objects thrown at him at the Abbey Stadium

Cambridge United have condemned U's supporters who threw objects onto the pitch towards Gillingham goalkeeper Jamie Cumming in Tuesday's 2-0 League One home defeat at the Abbey Stadium.

Coins and bottles appeared to be thrown at the on-loan Chelsea keeper as he celebrated his side's second goal.

"It's disturbing. There's no place for that in football," said Gills manager Steve Evans.

Cambridge say any fan found guilty of throwing objects will be banned.

A club statement read: "Cambridge United is aware of the incidents during last night's match against Gillingham in which a number of objects were thrown onto the pitch from the Newmarket Road End towards the opposition goalkeeper Jamie Cumming.

"The club condemns this behaviour in the strongest possible terms and will be reviewing video footage to identify the culprits.

"The club reminds supporters that throwing anything on the field of play is extremely serious and will be dealt with accordingly.

"Any supporters who are found guilty of throwing objects will face a stadium ban."

Evans added: "The goalkeeper said a coin was thrown at him and, if he hadn't moved, it would have hit him in the face."