Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Craig Harrison had a loan spell at Preston North End during a playing career cut short by injury

Cymru Premier champions Connah's Quay Nomads have appointed former Middlesbrough and Crystal Palace player Craig Harrison as head coach following the departure of Andy Morrison.

Morrison stepped down having won the Welsh title in the last two seasons.

The former Manchester City defender will be succeeded by his assistant, ex-New Saints and Hartlepool United boss Harrison.

"I'm very excited to take on this new challenge," Harrison said.

"I'm looking forward to working in a different capacity at the club alongside some very good people, both on and off the pitch."

The 43-year-old joined Connah's Quay's coaching team in 2018 after short spells as manager of Hartlepool and Bangor City.

During his time in charge of The New Saints he won six consecutive Welsh Premier League titles, three Welsh Cups and three Welsh League Cups with Saints also setting a world record for longest winning streak in top-flight football.