Europa League - Group C
Legia WarsawLegia Warsaw17:45LeicesterLeicester City
Venue: Polish Army Stadium

Legia Warsaw v Leicester: Kelechi Iheanacho missing over travel documents issue

Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Kelechi Iheanacho (right)
Kelechi Iheanacho was top scorer for Leicester last season with 19 goals

Kelechi Iheanacho has been ruled out of Leicester's Europa League Group C trip to Legia Warsaw because of an issue with his travel documents.

The striker travelled to Poland but a problem with his paperwork meant he was not allowed into the country.

"His documentation coming into the country wasn't sufficient," said boss Brendan Rodgers. "We'll have to look at that when we're back."

Defender Jonny Evans is again missing because of a foot injury.

The 33-year-old defender has played less than 170 minutes in total this season, although he was on the bench for Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw with Burnley.

Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi misses the game through suspension, having been sent off in their opening group match, a 2-2 draw at home to Napoli.

The Foxes have been inconsistent throughout this season, with Jamie Vardy's two goals rescuing a Premier League home draw against Burnley on Saturday to leave them with seven points from six games.

Legia, 15-time Polish champions, have also struggled so far this season, losing four of their opening seven league games.

On Saturday, they were beaten 3-2 at home by Rakow to leave them 14th in the 18-team Polish top flight.

However, they did get off to a winning start in the Europa League, beating Spartak Moscow 1-0 in Russia thanks to an injury-time goal from Lirim Kastrati.

"They're very well organised, the players are very committed, and on the counter-attack they can give us problems," said Rodgers.

"In the last game and a half, we have been more like ourselves in our football, so hopefully we can bring that to Legia and make it really difficult for them.

"You travel to play in great stadiums in front of passionate supporters. It should be a great game in a great atmosphere, and it's something you always have to deal with away in Europe.

"It's been a great experience and we want to keep achieving it. It's an ambition of ours to keep playing at this level. You have to earn it and that's hopefully something we can keep doing over the next number of years."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 30th September 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lyon11002023
2Brøndby IF10100001
3Sparta Prague10100001
4Rangers100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Monaco11001013
2Real Sociedad10102201
3PSV Eindhoven10102201
4SK Sturm Graz100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Legia Warsaw11001013
2Napoli10102201
3Leicester10102201
4Spartak Moscow100101-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Olympiakos11002113
2Fenerbahçe10101101
3Frankfurt10101101
4Royal Antwerp100112-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Galatasaray11001013
2Marseille10101101
3Lokomotiv Moscow10101101
4Lazio100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Red Star Belgrade11002113
2Ludogorets10101101
3FC Midtjylland10101101
4Sporting Braga100112-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Betis11004313
2B Leverkusen11002113
3Celtic100134-10
4Ferencvárosi TC100112-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Ham11002023
2KRC Genk11001013
3Rapid Vienna100101-10
4Dinamo Zagreb100102-20
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories