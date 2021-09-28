Zenit St Petersburg v Malmö FF

Veljko Birmancevic (Malmö) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Line-ups
Zenit St Petersburg
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Kritsyuk
- 5Barrios
- 2Chistyakov
- 44Rakitskiy
- 19Sutormin
- 14Kuzyaev
- 8Valle da Silva
- 3dos Santos Justino de Melo
- 10Malcom
- 22Dzyuba
- 11Rodrigues Parisi Leonel
Substitutes
- 4Krugovoy
- 6Lovren
- 7Azmoun
- 17Mostovoy
- 21Erokhin
- 41Kerzhakov
- 64Kravtsov
- 85Kuznetsov
- 91Byazrov
- 94Khotulev
Malmö FF
Formation 5-3-2
- 27Dahlin
- 2Larsson
- 15Ahmedhodzic
- 24Nielsen
- 31Brorsson
- 32Berget
- 20Innocent
- 7RakipBooked at 30mins
- 10Christiansen
- 9Colak
- 19Birmancevic
Substitutes
- 1Ellborg
- 8Peña
- 13Olsson
- 17Abubakari
- 21Gwargis
- 22Nalic
- 29Eile
- 30Diarra Diawara
- 37Nanasi
- Referee:
- Anastasios Sidiropoulos
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away5
Live Text
Dangerous play by Aleksey Sutormin (Zenit St Petersburg).
Antonio-Mirko Colak (Malmö) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dmitriy Chistyakov (Zenit St Petersburg).
Foul by Anel Ahmedhodzic (Malmö).
Post update
Daler Kuzyaev (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Erdal Rakip (Malmö) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Antonio-Mirko Colak.
Attempt missed. Malcom (Zenit St Petersburg) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Douglas Santos.
Erdal Rakip (Malmö) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Erdal Rakip (Malmö).
Post update
Malcom (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Antonio-Mirko Colak (Malmö).
Post update
Dmitriy Chistyakov (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Erdal Rakip (Malmö) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Daler Kuzyaev (Zenit St Petersburg).
Eric Larsson (Malmö) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Claudinho (Zenit St Petersburg).
Attempt missed. Erdal Rakip (Malmö) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Post update
Bonke Innocent (Malmö) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Claudinho (Zenit St Petersburg).