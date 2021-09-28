Champions League - Group H
Zenit St PetersburgZenit St Petersburg1Malmö FFMalmö FF0

Zenit St Petersburg v Malmö FF

Line-ups

Zenit St Petersburg

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Kritsyuk
  • 5Barrios
  • 2Chistyakov
  • 44Rakitskiy
  • 19Sutormin
  • 14Kuzyaev
  • 8Valle da Silva
  • 3dos Santos Justino de Melo
  • 10Malcom
  • 22Dzyuba
  • 11Rodrigues Parisi Leonel

Substitutes

  • 4Krugovoy
  • 6Lovren
  • 7Azmoun
  • 17Mostovoy
  • 21Erokhin
  • 41Kerzhakov
  • 64Kravtsov
  • 85Kuznetsov
  • 91Byazrov
  • 94Khotulev

Malmö FF

Formation 5-3-2

  • 27Dahlin
  • 2Larsson
  • 15Ahmedhodzic
  • 24Nielsen
  • 31Brorsson
  • 32Berget
  • 20Innocent
  • 7RakipBooked at 30mins
  • 10Christiansen
  • 9Colak
  • 19Birmancevic

Substitutes

  • 1Ellborg
  • 8Peña
  • 13Olsson
  • 17Abubakari
  • 21Gwargis
  • 22Nalic
  • 29Eile
  • 30Diarra Diawara
  • 37Nanasi
Referee:
Anastasios Sidiropoulos

Match Stats

Home TeamZenit St PetersburgAway TeamMalmö FF
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home5
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home9
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Veljko Birmancevic (Malmö) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  2. Post update

    Dangerous play by Aleksey Sutormin (Zenit St Petersburg).

  3. Post update

    Antonio-Mirko Colak (Malmö) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Dmitriy Chistyakov (Zenit St Petersburg).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Anel Ahmedhodzic (Malmö).

  6. Post update

    Daler Kuzyaev (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Erdal Rakip (Malmö) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Antonio-Mirko Colak.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Malcom (Zenit St Petersburg) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Douglas Santos.

  9. Booking

    Erdal Rakip (Malmö) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Erdal Rakip (Malmö).

  11. Post update

    Malcom (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Antonio-Mirko Colak (Malmö).

  13. Post update

    Dmitriy Chistyakov (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Erdal Rakip (Malmö) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Daler Kuzyaev (Zenit St Petersburg).

  16. Post update

    Eric Larsson (Malmö) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Claudinho (Zenit St Petersburg).

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Erdal Rakip (Malmö) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

  19. Post update

    Bonke Innocent (Malmö) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Claudinho (Zenit St Petersburg).

Top Stories