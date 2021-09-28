Atalanta v Young Boys

First Half ends, Atalanta 0, Young Boys 0.
Line-ups
Atalanta
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Musso
- 2Tolói
- 28Demiral
- 19Djimsiti
- 77Zappacosta
- 15de Roon
- 11Freuler
- 8GosensSubstituted forMaehleat 11'minutes
- 18Malinovskyi
- 32Pessina
- 91Zapata
Substitutes
- 3Maehle
- 7Koopmeiners
- 9Muriel
- 13Pezzella
- 31Rossi
- 42Scalvini
- 57Sportiello
- 59Al Miranchuk
- 66Lovato
- 72Ilicic
- 88Pasalic
- 99Piccoli
Young Boys
Formation 4-3-3
- 26von Ballmoos
- 36Hefti
- 4Camara
- 30Lauper
- 21García
- 20Aebischer
- 35Martins Pereira
- 8Sierro
- 15Elia
- 17Siebatcheu
- 13Moumi Ngamaleu
Substitutes
- 7Spielmann
- 9Kanga
- 10Sulejmani
- 11Jankewitz
- 14Bürgy
- 19Mambimbi
- 24Maceiras
- 25Lefort
- 32Rieder
- 68Laidani
- 91Faivre
- Referee:
- Dr. Felix Brych
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt saved. Ulisses García (Young Boys) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michel Aebischer with a cross.
Corner, Young Boys. Conceded by Ruslan Malinovskyi.
Foul by Berat Djimsiti (Atalanta).
Meschak Elia (Young Boys) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Matteo Pessina (Atalanta) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rafael Tolói with a cross.
Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Sandro Lauper.
Offside, Young Boys. Michel Aebischer tries a through ball, but Jordan Siebatcheu is caught offside.
Foul by Berat Djimsiti (Atalanta).
Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu (Young Boys) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Christopher Martins Pereira.
Foul by Rafael Tolói (Atalanta).
Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu (Young Boys) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Matteo Pessina (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordan Siebatcheu (Young Boys).
Attempt missed. Joakim Maehle (Atalanta) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Davide Zappacosta (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ulisses García (Young Boys).
Attempt missed. Meschak Elia (Young Boys) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Christopher Martins Pereira with a through ball.
Rafael Tolói (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the right wing.