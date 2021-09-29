Champions League - Group E
BenficaBenfica1BarcelonaBarcelona0

Benfica v Barcelona

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Line-ups

Benfica

Formation 3-4-3

  • 99Vlachodimos
  • 4Veríssimo da Silva
  • 30Otamendi
  • 5Vertonghen
  • 22Lazaro
  • 28Weigl
  • 20João Mário
  • 3Grimaldo
  • 27Ferreira Silva
  • 15Yaremchuk
  • 9Núñez

Substitutes

  • 2Junior
  • 7Sousa Soares
  • 11Meité
  • 18Cunha Pereira de Pinho
  • 21Afonso Fernandes
  • 23Radonjic
  • 34Magalhães de Almeida
  • 49Taarabt
  • 77Aleixo Leite
  • 83Carvalho Fernandes
  • 88Matias Ramos
  • 91Rodrigues da Silva

Barcelona

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 4Araujo
  • 3Piqué
  • 24García
  • 5Busquets
  • 20Roberto
  • 21de Jong
  • 16González López
  • 2Dest
  • 17de Jong
  • 9Depay

Substitutes

  • 6Puig Martí
  • 10Fati Vieira
  • 11Demir
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 14Coutinho
  • 15Lenglet
  • 22Mingueza
  • 23Umtiti
  • 26Peña Sotorres
  • 28González Iglesias
  • 30Paez Gaviria
Referee:
Daniele Orsato

Match Stats

Home TeamBenficaAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home77%
Away23%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Benfica 1, Barcelona 0. Darwin Núñez (Benfica) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Julian Weigl.

  2. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  3. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG21103124
2Club Bruges21103214
3Man City21016513
4RB Leipzig200248-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool22008356
2Atl Madrid21102114
3FC Porto201115-41
4AC Milan200235-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax22007166
2B Dortmund22003126
3Besiktas200214-30
4Sporting200216-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheriff Tiraspol22004136
2Real Madrid21012203
3Inter Milan201101-11
4Shakhtar Donetsk201102-21

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich21103034
2Benfica20200002
3Dynamo Kyiv20200002
4Barcelona201103-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta21103214
2Young Boys21012203
3Villarreal20202202
4Man Utd201112-11

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg20201102
2Sevilla20201102
3Lille20200002
4Wolfsburg20200002

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus21103034
2Chelsea21101014
3Zenit St Petersburg21014133
4Malmö FF200207-70
