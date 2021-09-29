Champions League - Group E
Bayern MunichBayern Munich0Dynamo KyivDynamo Kyiv0

Bayern Munich v Dynamo Kyiv

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 4Süle
  • 2Upamecano
  • 21Hernández
  • 19Davies
  • 6Kimmich
  • 8Goretzka
  • 7Gnabry
  • 10Sané
  • 25Müller
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 3Richards
  • 5Pavard
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 17Cuisance
  • 18Sabitzer
  • 20Sarr
  • 22Roca
  • 23Nianzou
  • 36Früchtl
  • 42Musiala
  • 44Stanisic

Dynamo Kyiv

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Bushchan
  • 24Tymchyk
  • 25Zabarnyi
  • 13Shabanov
  • 16Mykolenko
  • 5Sydorchuk
  • 15Tsygankov
  • 10Shaparenko
  • 18Andriyevskyi
  • 14de Pena
  • 19Garmash

Substitutes

  • 7Verbic
  • 8Shepelev
  • 17Lyednyev
  • 20Karavaev
  • 22Naum dos Santos
  • 34Syrota
  • 35Neshcheret
  • 71Boyko
  • 73Shkurin
  • 89Supryaha
  • 94Kedziora
  • 99Antyukh
Referee:
Marco Guida

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamDynamo Kyiv
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG21103124
2Club Bruges21103214
3Man City21016513
4RB Leipzig200248-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool22008356
2Atl Madrid21102114
3FC Porto201115-41
4AC Milan200235-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax22007166
2B Dortmund22003126
3Besiktas200214-30
4Sporting200216-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheriff Tiraspol22004136
2Real Madrid21012203
3Inter Milan201101-11
4Shakhtar Donetsk201102-21

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich11003033
2Benfica10100001
3Dynamo Kyiv10100001
4Barcelona100103-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta21103214
2Young Boys21012203
3Villarreal10102201
4Man Utd100112-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg10101101
2Sevilla10101101
3Lille10100001
4Wolfsburg10100001

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea11001013
2Juventus11003033
3Zenit St Petersburg21014133
4Malmö FF200207-70
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories