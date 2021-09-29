FC Red Bull Salzburg v Lille

RB SalzburgFC Red Bull Salzburg20:00LilleLille
Line-ups
RB Salzburg
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 18Köhn
- 43Kristensen
- 6Onguéné
- 39Wöber
- 17Ulmer
- 13Seiwald
- 19Camara
- 21Sucic
- 11Aaronson
- 77Okafor
- 27Adeyemi
Substitutes
- 1Mantl
- 3Okoh
- 7Capaldo
- 9Adamu
- 10Bernede
- 14Kjærgaard
- 15Diambou
- 29Ludewig
- 30Sesko
- 33Walke
- 37Guindo
- 95Bernardo
Lille
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Grbic
- 3Embaló Djaló
- 6José Fonte
- 4Botman
- 5Gudmundsson
- 9David
- 21André
- 8da Silva Rocha
- 20Abreu de Almeida Gomes
- 22Weah
- 17Yilmaz
Substitutes
- 2Zeki Çelik
- 7Bamba
- 10Ikoné
- 11Yazici
- 16Jakubech
- 19Lihadji
- 24Mvom Onana
- 27Niasse
- 28Mandava
- Referee:
- Halil Umut Meler
