Champions League - Group G
RB SalzburgFC Red Bull Salzburg20:00LilleLille
Venue: Red Bull Arena Salzburg, Austria

FC Red Bull Salzburg v Lille

Champions League

Line-ups

RB Salzburg

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 18Köhn
  • 43Kristensen
  • 6Onguéné
  • 39Wöber
  • 17Ulmer
  • 13Seiwald
  • 19Camara
  • 21Sucic
  • 11Aaronson
  • 77Okafor
  • 27Adeyemi

Substitutes

  • 1Mantl
  • 3Okoh
  • 7Capaldo
  • 9Adamu
  • 10Bernede
  • 14Kjærgaard
  • 15Diambou
  • 29Ludewig
  • 30Sesko
  • 33Walke
  • 37Guindo
  • 95Bernardo

Lille

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Grbic
  • 3Embaló Djaló
  • 6José Fonte
  • 4Botman
  • 5Gudmundsson
  • 9David
  • 21André
  • 8da Silva Rocha
  • 20Abreu de Almeida Gomes
  • 22Weah
  • 17Yilmaz

Substitutes

  • 2Zeki Çelik
  • 7Bamba
  • 10Ikoné
  • 11Yazici
  • 16Jakubech
  • 19Lihadji
  • 24Mvom Onana
  • 27Niasse
  • 28Mandava
Referee:
Halil Umut Meler
As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG21103124
2Club Bruges21103214
3Man City21016513
4RB Leipzig200248-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool22008356
2Atl Madrid21102114
3FC Porto201115-41
4AC Milan200235-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax22007166
2B Dortmund22003126
3Besiktas200214-30
4Sporting200216-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheriff Tiraspol22004136
2Real Madrid21012203
3Inter Milan201101-11
4Shakhtar Donetsk201102-21

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich11003033
2Benfica10100001
3Dynamo Kyiv10100001
4Barcelona100103-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta21103214
2Young Boys21012203
3Villarreal10102201
4Man Utd100112-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg10101101
2Sevilla10101101
3Lille10100001
4Wolfsburg10100001

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea11001013
2Juventus11003033
3Zenit St Petersburg21014133
4Malmö FF200207-70
View full Champions League tables

