Champions League - Group G
WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg20:00SevillaSevilla
Venue: Volkswagen Arena, Germany

VfL Wolfsburg v Sevilla

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Line-ups

Wolfsburg

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Casteels
  • 19Mbabu
  • 4Lacroix
  • 3Bornauw
  • 15Roussillon
  • 23Guilavogui
  • 27Arnold
  • 20Baku
  • 28Lukebakio
  • 11Steffen
  • 9Weghorst

Substitutes

  • 5van de Ven
  • 7Waldschmidt
  • 8Vranckx
  • 10Nmecha
  • 12Pervan
  • 17Philipp
  • 22Nmecha
  • 30Klinger
  • 31Gerhardt
  • 33Ginczek

Sevilla

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Bono
  • 16Navas
  • 23Koundé
  • 20Santos Silva
  • 19Acuña
  • 25Reges
  • 8Jordán
  • 7Fernández Saez
  • 24Gómez
  • 5Ocampos
  • 12Mir

Substitutes

  • 1Dmitrovic
  • 2Montiel
  • 3Augustinsson
  • 4Rekik
  • 10Rakitic
  • 11El Haddadi
  • 14Rodríguez
  • 17Lamela
  • 18Delaney
  • 21Torres
  • 33Pastor
  • 36Romero
Referee:
Georgi Kabakov
Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG21103124
2Club Bruges21103214
3Man City21016513
4RB Leipzig200248-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool22008356
2Atl Madrid21102114
3FC Porto201115-41
4AC Milan200235-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax22007166
2B Dortmund22003126
3Besiktas200214-30
4Sporting200216-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheriff Tiraspol22004136
2Real Madrid21012203
3Inter Milan201101-11
4Shakhtar Donetsk201102-21

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich11003033
2Benfica10100001
3Dynamo Kyiv10100001
4Barcelona100103-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta21103214
2Young Boys21012203
3Villarreal10102201
4Man Utd100112-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg10101101
2Sevilla10101101
3Lille10100001
4Wolfsburg10100001

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea11001013
2Juventus11003033
3Zenit St Petersburg21014133
4Malmö FF200207-70
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories