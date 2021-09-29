VfL Wolfsburg v Sevilla

WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg20:00SevillaSevilla
Line-ups
Wolfsburg
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Casteels
- 19Mbabu
- 4Lacroix
- 3Bornauw
- 15Roussillon
- 23Guilavogui
- 27Arnold
- 20Baku
- 28Lukebakio
- 11Steffen
- 9Weghorst
Substitutes
- 5van de Ven
- 7Waldschmidt
- 8Vranckx
- 10Nmecha
- 12Pervan
- 17Philipp
- 22Nmecha
- 30Klinger
- 31Gerhardt
- 33Ginczek
Sevilla
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Bono
- 16Navas
- 23Koundé
- 20Santos Silva
- 19Acuña
- 25Reges
- 8Jordán
- 7Fernández Saez
- 24Gómez
- 5Ocampos
- 12Mir
Substitutes
- 1Dmitrovic
- 2Montiel
- 3Augustinsson
- 4Rekik
- 10Rakitic
- 11El Haddadi
- 14Rodríguez
- 17Lamela
- 18Delaney
- 21Torres
- 33Pastor
- 36Romero
- Referee:
- Georgi Kabakov
