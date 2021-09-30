England: Fikayo Tomori, Ollie Watkins and Aaron Ramsdale named in Gareth Southgate's squad for World Cup qualifiers

England boss Gareth Southgate has recalled defender Fikayo Tomori, striker Ollie Watkins and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to his squad for World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary.

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden also returns after a foot injury.

Defender Harry Maguire and right-back Trent-Alexander Arnold are out injured.

England travel to Andorra on Saturday, 9 October and host Hungary on Tuesday, 12 October.

