England: Fikayo Tomori, Ollie Watkins and Aaron Ramsdale named in Gareth Southgate's squad for World Cup qualifiers
Last updated on .From the section England
England boss Gareth Southgate has recalled defender Fikayo Tomori, striker Ollie Watkins and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to his squad for World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary.
Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden also returns after a foot injury.
Defender Harry Maguire and right-back Trent-Alexander Arnold are out injured.
England travel to Andorra on Saturday, 9 October and host Hungary on Tuesday, 12 October.
More to follow.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment
And I wouldn't call that News.
And certainly not BREAKING News.