Scottish Gossip: Aberdeen, Rangers, Celtic, St Johnstone, Hibs

Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Scottish gossip

Manchester United have joined Everton in tracking 18-year-old Aberdeen full-back Calvin Ramsay. (Sun)external-link

Rangers centre-back Connor Goldson is out of Thursday's Europa League game against Sparta Prague, meaning manager Steven Gerrard is likely to field a makeshift defensive pairing of Calvin Bassey and Leon Balogun. (Daily Record)external-link

Celtic defender Carl Starfelt admits he is not "100% happy" with his game and will improve as he gets to grips with manager Ange Postecoglou's style of building from the back. (Scotsman)external-link

Hibs head coach Jack Ross says the continued lockout of away fans by Celtic and Rangers is "unhealthy for the league in general". (Edinburgh Evening News)external-link

Hibs winger Jamie Murphy could face Rangers in Sunday's top-of-the-table Premiership meeting after a swift return from a hamstring injury suffered last month. (Daily Record)external-link

Striker Callum Hendry ended up "tying too hard" to rediscover his scoring form for St Johnstone, says manager Callum Davidson, with the 23-year-old having now joined Kilmarnock on loan. (Courier)external-link

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass, who signed 10 players this summer, has backed the new recruits to adapt to the pressure and expectation at the Pittodrie club as he bids to arrest an alarming form slump. (Aberdeen Evening Express)external-link

TimesSunCourier

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport