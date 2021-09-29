Last updated on .From the section Doncaster

Richie Wellens saw his team beaten by a late goal at Plymouth

Doncaster Rovers manager Richie Wellens has been charged with improper conduct by the Football Association.

The charge relates to Wellens' protests after Plymouth were awarded the second of two penalties during his side's 2-1 defeat at Home Park on 25 September.

He was sent off by referee Trevor Kettle - and Conor Grant converted the injury time spot-kick to clinch victory for the Pilgrims.

Wellens has until Monday 4 October to respond to the charge.