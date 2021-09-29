Last updated on .From the section Football

Guernsey FC have not played a competitive game since 22 February 2020

Guernsey FC manager Tony Vance is keen to manage expectations as his side finally begin their league season.

The Green Lions travel to Sutton Common Rovers on Saturday for their first league fixture since February 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The side's start to this season was delayed because of pandemic travel rules on people coming to the island.

"Everyone has to be realistic, we're starting miles off," Vance told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"We've got to try and hit the ground as quick as we can and get ready to compete at the level we need to, but that's going to take time.

"Of course we go into any game trying to win, I just want to come out of the game knowing we can compete.

"If it turns out that we're miles off, which I fear we might be, then we've got some serious work to do and serious expectations to manage."

From Friday non-vaccinated travellers from the UK will be able to come to the island provided they take a lateral flow test - allowing Guernsey to host games again.

The club's season had already been put back twice, having pulled out of the league last season, and they were facing a second season out if they could not begin matches by November.

Pre-season games with FC Isle of Man this summer were postponed and the islanders last played a competitive game on 22 February 2020, when they lost 6-0 to Ashford United.

They have played one warm-up game - a 5-2 win over Guernsey Priaulx League side St Martin's - as they prepare for their first season in the Isthmian League South Central division.

"I think they're genuinely excited," Vance said of his squad.

"Whilst they've had a bit of fun in the last couple of years and played local football, which is a different situation altogether to the level that we're playing in.

"Physically, mentally the test is massive and you get a ruthless reality in this league, you don't know who you're playing week in, week out, whereas in Guernsey you do, you know the person and might sit next to them in work, so you know everything about them."