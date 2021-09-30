Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Beth Mead (left) and Steph Houghton (right) played for Sunderland early in their careers

England's women's team will host Austria at Sunderland's Stadium of Light on Saturday, 27 November in their penultimate 2023 World Cup qualifier.

The Lionesses lead their group after two games having beaten North Macedonia 8-0 and Luxemburg 10-0.

"I am delighted we can play in such an impressive stadium and in front of fans who are so passionate about the game," head coach Sarina Wiegman said.

"I know it will be a special day and I hope we can rise to the occasion."

The visitors could prove tough opponents having also qualified for next summer's European Championships in England.

The match, which kicks-off at 12:30 BST, will be a homecoming for a number players with Steph Houghton, Jill Scott, Lucy Bronze, Demi Stokes, Carly Telford, Lucy Staniforth and Beth Mead having played for Sunderland early in their careers.

"I am well aware how important the north-east of England has been in the development of so many of our squad, and in particular Sunderland," Wiegman added.