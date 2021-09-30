Last updated on .From the section Irish

Ruaidhri Higgins pictured with Shamrock Rovers midfielder Richie Towell after Derry's 4-2 defeat by Shamrock Rovers in July

League of Ireland Premier Division: Shamrock Rovers v Derry City Venue: Tallaght Stadium, Dublin Date: Friday, 1 October Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Foyle, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins says his side's clash with league leaders Shamrock Rovers represents a "wonderful opportunity" for his team.

The Candystripes lie fourth in the table with eight games still to play as they chase a European spot.

Shamrock Rovers are nine points clear of nearest challengers St Patrick's Athletic with one game in hand,

"Tallaght Stadium is the best ground in the country to play football so the players will relish it," said Higgins.

"We have to be tactically aware and respect their strengths but have an attacking intent.

"We are on a good run and are scoring goals but we have to be well organised defensively too to get anything out of this game."

Derry have won five and drawn two of their last seven league matches, with their last Premier Division reverse coming against Rovers at the Brandywell on 16 July.

"In the form we are in and the way they are playing I think it should be a good game," observed Higgins.

"They are the best team in the country and have quality throughout their team so we know we are going to be up against it but we will prepare well, go there with confidence, have a go at them and see what happens."