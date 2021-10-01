Last updated on .From the section Irish

Ervin joined Carrick Rangers from Saturday's opponents Ballymena United in the summer

Carrick Rangers defender Jim Ervin says manager Stuart King is "setting standards high" as the east Antrim club enjoy a promising start to their league campaign, lying sixth in the table.

Hotly tipped as potential relegation candidates, the Taylors Avenue outfit have won three and drawn one of their first six Premiership outings.

Their most eye-catching result to date was a 4-0 victory away to Glenavon.

"Stuart is driven and determined to get where he wants to get to," said Ervin.

"We are pleased with the positive start we have made to the season but it's only a start and we are not getting carried away.

"It hasn't come as a surprise to us because of the way we played pre-season but we are also disappointed in a way because we feel there are games we could have taken more from.

"We produced a really solid performance against Glenavon and everyone was outstanding."

Stuart King spent five years in charge of Premier Intermediate side Banbridge Town

'A real sense of togetherness'

Former Linfield, Ballymena United and Glenavon winger King took his first steps into senior club management when he was appointed to succeed Niall Currie as Carrick boss in June.

"Stuart has been brilliant. He wants standards to be set high and everyone has bought into what he wants to bring to the football club," said his former Blues team-mate Ervin.

"He wants to bring players to the club who match the qualities and attitude he brings in terms of drive and determination and has assembled a good squad.

"As a group we are all tight, focused on getting results, and there is a real sense of togetherness in the squad."

Carrick will hope to build on their positive run of results, including a goal-less draw with derby rivals Larne last week, when they host Ervin's former club Ballymena in one of Saturday's four top-flight fixtures.

"I'll look forward to seeing some old friends but we know what to expect against Ballymena.

"I worked with David [Jeffrey} and Bryan [McLaughlin] for a long time and I know how they set up a team. It'll be tough and we'll need to be on our mettle if we are to get anything from the game."

In Saturday's other games, Dungannon Swifts entertain Larne, Glenavon are at home to Glentoran and Warrenpoint Town host Portadown.