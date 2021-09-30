Last updated on .From the section Newport

Mike Flynn had three different spells at Newport County during his playing career

Newport County manager Mike Flynn is set to leave the club after Saturday's League Two game at home to Scunthorpe.

The 40-year-old has been in charge of the Exiles since 2017 and has a contract until the end of the season.

Flynn kept the side in the Football League in his first season in charge and his four years as manager have seen them twice reach the play-offs and enjoy several money spinning cup runs.

The club are currently 15th in League Two.

They have won just one of their last five games.

After last Friday night's 2-1 defeat at Barrow Flynn said he refused to take the blame for his side's "cowardly" second half performance.

"I take the blame sometimes, but I'm not taking that, I don't care," he told BBC Sport Wales.

Flynn came close to winning promotion in 2019, when County lost to Tranmere in the play-off final, and fell at the final hurdle again last season losing against Morecambe to a controversial late goal.

After that Wembley defeat Flynn cast doubt over his future at Newport, but after an "open and honest" chat with the hierarchy he reaffirmed his commitment to his home town club during the summer.

"There were a few things I wanted to make sure that wouldn't happen again," said Flynn at the time.

His spell in charge of the club will be remembered for County forging a strong reputation as giant killers, with cup successes including wins over Leicester City and Leeds United as well as impressive displays against Premier League Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Newcastle United.

Comment - BBC Wales Football Correspondent Rob Phillips

This is truly the end of a memorable era for Newport County. The end of the "Flynn Years."

For Mike Flynn has been more than just the football brains behind a remarkable escape from what could have become a re-run of football decline in the city, to regular League Two promotion challengers and renowned cup giant killers.

He has been the smiling face of, and the determined driving force behind, giving the city of Newport a profile and a prestige which would cost millions of pounds in marketing fees in any other walk of life.

Flynn is an unreconstructed Newportonian. A Pill boy born in the shadow of the transporter bridge. And on some unforgettable cup occasions he transported the club and its fans to a different world - rubbing shoulders with and earning the respect of football's elite clubs and managers.

The fame was relished and embraced rather than feared, by the players as well, who were encouraged by their manager to enjoy the attention, but always remained focussed on the football goal.

The fortune helped Newport overcome the grievous financial hit caused by empty stadiums during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Yet the strains were starting to show when he gave a candid interview to me at the end of last season's League Two play off final, when he talked about considering his future and not being happy about matters behind the scenes.

Flynn would not guarantee he would still be in position to begin the last season of his contract. And though spoken in the wake of a game in which refereeing decisions had played such a key role in the outcome, these were not words driven by frustration and anger at the result. Belatedly, the lingering question marks have turned into the certainty of his shock exit.

The absence of a promotion on his CV will forever be a source of regret for Mike Flynn. Leaving now is a gamble on his part because there are plenty of ex-managers looking for work.

Yet his stock around football is high. His challenge now will be to earn a chance at a club where he has the opportunity show he can do a similar job outside the comfort of his hometown surroundings.

But that hometown should be forever grateful for his work. That Newport County AFC are still a formidable League Two club has much to do with Mike Flynn.

For the club and fans to have become veritable regulars at Wembley Stadium in recent times is remarkable after staring possible extinction in the face just four years ago. A testament to the memorable moments of the "Flynn Years."

Flynn's time as Newport manager

Newport County played three games at Wembley during Mike Flynn's time as manager

9 March, 2017 - Newport part company with manager Graham Westley. Flynn is put in temporary charge with the club 11 points adrift at the bottom of League Two with 12 games remaining.

11 March, 2017 - Despite going behind early, Newport score two second-half goals to give Flynn victory on his managerial debut away at Crewe Alexandra.

6 May, 2017 - Newport beat Notts County thanks to an 89th-minute goal from Mark O'Brien to avoid relegation and complete the 'great escape'.

9 May, 2017 - Flynn is appointed as manager on a permanent basis, initially on a two-year deal.

7 January, 2018 - Newport claim their first of many cup upsets, beating then-Championship side Leeds United 2-1 in the third round of the FA Cup - the club reaching the fourth round for the first time since the 1978-79 season.

27 January, 2018 - Tottenham need an 82nd-minute goal from Harry Kane to force a replay as Newport almost knock out their Premier League opposition in the FA Cup fourth round.

7 February, 2018 - Newport travel to Wembley for the first time under Flynn for the FA Cup fourth-round replay, but Spurs are too strong and win 2-0.

6 January, 2019 - Newport dump Premier League opposition Leicester City out of the FA Cup in the third round, Padraig Amond's late penalty sealing a 2-1 win.

5 February, 2019 - County reach the FA Cup fifth round for only the second time, and the first since 1949, with a fourth-round replay win against Championship side Middlesbrough.

16 February, 2019 - Newport's memorable FA Cup run is finally ended by Premier League heavyweights Manchester City. Amond's 88th-minute goal had reduced the deficit to 2-1 briefly, but late goals from Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez saw the game end 4-1.

12 May, 2019 - After finishing seventh in League Two, Newport beat Mansfield Town 5-3 on penalties to reach the play-off final, goalkeeper Joe Day proving the hero.

Mike Flynn said going up against Pep Guardiola was "a special moment in my life, not just in my career"

25 May, 2019 - Newport agonisingly miss out on promotion to League One, as they concede a 119th-minute goal against Tranmere Rovers in the League Two play-off final to lose 1-0.

17 September, 2019 - Flynn has talks over the vacant Lincoln City job, but opts to remain at Newport.

3 October, 2019 - Flynn signs a new contract to remain at Newport County until at least June 2022.

22 September, 2020 - County beat then-Championship side Watford 3-1 to reach the fourth round of the EFL Cup for the first time in their history.

30 September, 2020 - Newport fall just short of another Premier League scalp, as they lose 5-4 on penalties to Newcastle United to miss out on a place in the EFL Cup quarter-finals.

10 January, 2021 - The Exiles suffer almost identical disappointment, as Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion beat Newport 4-3 on penalties in the FA Cup third round after the match finished 1-1.

23 May, 2021 - Newport County reach a second League Two play-off final after one of the most dramatic games ever, beating Forest Green Rovers 5-4 on aggregate thanks to Nicky Maynard's 119th-minute winner.

31 May, 2021 - County suffer late Wembley heartbreak again, as Morecambe convert a controversial 107th-minute penalty to resign Newport to another season in League Two. Flynn says he "can't guarantee 100%" he will stay at the club.

31 July, 2021 - Flynn reaffirms his commitment to Newport following an "open and honest" chat with the club.

25 September, 2021 - After defeat to Barrow which leaves Newport 14th in League Two, Flynn refuses to take the blame for his side's "cowardly" performance.