Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Seamus Coleman was injured in last month's 1-1 draw against Azerbaijan in Dublin

Seamus Coleman is out of the Republic of Ireland's World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan as Wigan striker Will Keane earns a first call-up.

Republic skipper Coleman has been out of action for Everton for several weeks because of a hamstring injury.

Ex-Manchester United man Keane, 28, played at youth level for England and is drafted into the squad after scoring four goals for his club this season.

Chiedozie Ogbene, Enda Stevens and Jason Knight return to the squad.

All three were injured for last month's three World Cup qualifiers when a last-gasp 2-1 defeat by Portugal in Faro was followed by 1-1 home draws against Azerbaijan and Serbia.

That series of results ended any slim hope Stephen Kenny's side had of qualifying for next year's finals in Qatar.

Will Keane scored 10 goals in 32 games for the Latics last season and has netted four goals for his club during the current campaign

Keane, who made two Manchester United appearances before joining Hull City in 2016, is the twin brother of England and Everton defender Michael Keane.

He represented England up to under-20 level but declared his intention to play for the Republic in February 2019 as his father is Irish-born.

Teenage Norwich defender Andrew Omobamidele, who made his debut as a substitute against Portugal and then was hugely impressive after starting against Serbia, keeps his place but keeper West Ham keeper Darren Randolph is left out again.

West Brom's Dara O'Shea joins Coleman in being unavailable for the World Cup qualifier in Azerbaijan on 9 October and the home friendly against Qatar three days later after suffering a broken ankle in the Portugal game.

Coleman played in the Faro contest and the home draw against Azerbaijan before having to pull out of the squad for the game against Serbia.

Cyrus Christie was called up as a replacement for Coleman and the Fulham defender retains his place in Kenny's squad.

Brighton defender Shane Duffy is the only Republic player who is currently a regular in the Premier League with Matt Doherty, Jeff Hendrick and Adam Idah among squad numbers not getting much game time for their clubs.

Preston midfielder Alan Browne and West Brom midfielder Jayson Molumby will not be involved as they are suspended for the Azerbaijan game.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Bazunu (Portsmouth, on loan from Manchester City), Kelleher (Liverpool), Travers (Bournemouth)

Defenders: Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Christie (Fulham), Duffy (Brighton), Egan (Sheffield United), Stevens (Sheffield United), Manning (Swansea City), McClean (Wigan Athletic), Omobamidele (Norwich City), Collins (Burnley)

Midfielders: Cullen (Anderlecht), Hendrick (Newcastle United), Hourihane (Sheffield United, on loan Aston Villa), Arter (Nottingham Forest), McGrath (St Mirren), Knight (Derby County)

Forwards: Robinson (West Brom), Connolly (Brighton), Collins (Cardiff City), Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Idah (Norwich City), Parrott (MK Dons, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Keane (Wigan Athletic), Ogbene (Rotherham United).