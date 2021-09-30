'Why not?' - Lindsay on Cliftonville's title hopes and factors behind strong start

Lindsay (left) joined the Cliftonville coaching staff in March

Irish Premiership: Linfield v Cliftonville (kick-off 19:45 BST) Venue: Windsor Park, Belfast Date: Friday, 1 October Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC Two NI, the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, as well as live text commentary and in-play goal clips on the website.

If he hasn't already, Linfield kit manager Gary Eccles could be getting a call from a former player in search of a ticket for Friday night's visit of Cliftonville.

Until very recently, Kris Lindsay would have been expecting to his seat in the away dugout at Windsor Park as Reds manager Paddy McLaughlin's assistant.

However, just last week the former Blues and Glenavon defender took up a major new role within the Irish FA - as head coach of its Uefa Academy - a position which meant he was no longer able to remain on the staff at Solitude.

He will still be at Windsor to watch two of his former sides compete in the season's first Friday Night Football, live on BBC Two NI, but just doesn't know exactly where he will be sitting just yet.

"I might need to make a few calls to a few people at Linfield to try and get a ticket," he joked in the run-up to the match.

"It will no doubt feel strange to be there and not be on the touchline, that was certainly the case last weekend when I went to Mourneview Park to watch Glenavon draw with Linfield.

"I realised it was the first time in over 20 years, since I made my debut as a teenager for Portadown, that I was at an Irish League game but not involved as a player, coach or manager with either side."

'Cliftonville have the quality to compete for title'

Striker Joe Gormley is finding form again for Cliftonville after injuries disrupted last season for him

Lindsay leaves behind a Cliftonville side that has made a blistering start to the Irish Premiership season, with five wins and a draw from their opening six matches.

The go into Friday's encounter with Linfield on top of the league, five points ahead of the third-placed title holders. Lindsay is loathe to pile pressure on the Reds, but believes they could be good enough to win the league.

"Why not?" he responded when asked directly if they can bring the Gibson Cup back to Solitude for the first time since 2014.

"The quality is there in the squad, they are a talented group of players. They have good experience throughout the squad and probably couldn't have asked for a better start to the season.

"It will now be about trying to keep that momentum going for as long as possible. There will obviously be sticky spells throughout the season and they will need a bit of luck with injuries and suspensions, but there is no reason why they cannot be up there competing come the end of the season.

"They have shown their capabilities in the first six games and, while it is very early of course, they do have the quality to keep it going. Mind you, there are probably five or six teams that will be thinking that, one of which will of course be Linfield who are just so strong in every area."

Tough pre-season regime fuels strong start

Lindsay praised the impact defender Jonny Addis has made since joining Cliftonville in the summer

Having joined the Cliftonville coaching staff in March, just a few weeks after leaving Dungannon Swifts as manager, Lindsay is well positioned to identify the factors behind the north Belfast side's good start..

And, for the first one, he believes you have to go back to the European play-off final defeat they suffered against Larne at the end of one of the most gruelling Irish League seasons ever experienced.

"You don't want to feel that dejection and disappointment after big games, but it drives you on," he said.

"As much as being in Europe would have been brilliant for the club, it maybe gave those clubs that didn't qualify a little bit of an extra break to get refreshed.

"That allowed us to work the boys really hard in pre-season. We asked a lot of them, with double sessions at the weekends and in some Sundays for a recovery, but they all stood up and wanted to do it.

"They knew that in order to compete, they had to put the hard yards in. They are reaping the benefit from the start they have had to the season - you can see it."

McLaughlin 'one of the best - just don't cross him'

McLaughlin and Linfield boss David Healy will be in opposite dug-outs on Friday night

In David Jeffrey, Ronnie McFaul, Gary Hamilton and Kenny Shiels, Lindsay has played played for some hugely successful managers, but had no hesitation in saying current Reds leader McLaughlin is among the best he has worked with.

Strongly linked with a return to Derry City in the spring, McLaughlin committed himself to Cliftonville and is a major reason why Lindsay feels they can maintain their great form.

"He has the respect of the players. He is up there with the best managers in the league in how he conducts himself and goes about his business.

"Your standards have to be extremely high to compete at the top and that's Paddy all over. He has a good way with him and gets on with the players, but you don't want to cross him as a player - because he will certainly let you know."

Both uncompromising central defenders as players, and with Declan O'Hara alongside them on the coaching staff, the trio spent a lot of time in pre-season working on their defensive set-up - and Lindsay points to that as another factor in the fine start.

"We know the way Paddy and Cliftonville like to play but you have got to keep the backdoor shut as well. You've got to be strong defensively and Cliftonville have definitely tightened things up, with signing of Jonny Addis an important one.

"They like to dominate possession, but when they don't have the ball it is important to react the right way."

Lindsay will be hoping whoever he calls for that ticket reacts the right way also.