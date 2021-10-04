Last updated on .From the section Football

It's been a while since we last saw teams in Nations League action.

The last round of fixtures were played back in November 2020, but the competition returns this week as Italy take on Spain and Belgium face France in the semi-finals.

The winners meet in Sunday's final, the same day as the third-place play-off.

Which players from the four sides would make your combined XI? We have selected a shortlist of the best players from each team and now want you to have the final say.

Use our selector to pick your best combined XI and share your team on social media using #bbcfootball