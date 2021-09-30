Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Ben Tozer: Wrexham throw-in expert hopes to boost goalscoring

Wrexham have appointed defender Ben Tozer as club captain with Luke Young continuing as team captain.

Midfielder Young was made skipper after Shaun Pearson rejoined Grimsby Town in the summer.

Tozer, 31, signed for Wrexham from Cheltenham Town, whom he captained to the League Two title last season.

"As far as I'm aware Youngy's the captain and I'll back him up," Tozer said of his fellow Plymouth-born team mate.

"He's got the respect of the changing room, he's been here a long time and I'm not here to step on his toes.

"I'll do all the not so nice jobs as the captain normally gets.

"It won't affect the way that I am as a person and the kind of qualities that I have. I'll be myself basically in helping Youngy."

Luke Young joined Wrexham from Torquay United in 2018.

Tozer, who joined the National League club for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal, was one of 10 signings made by manager Phil Parkinson during the summer

"When you bring a lot of players in, we wanted to get to know the group and the dynamics of the group," Parkinson said.

"Obviously Ben's been club captain at Cheltenham and Youngy's captain and I feel to strengthen that leadership group within the squad is important.

"Ben's a strong character and we're looking forward to working with him as club captain from here on in."

Jordan Davies and Jake Hyde are back in contention after injury for Saturday's trip to struggling Aldershot Town, with Wrexham looking to bounce back after last Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Stockport County,

The Racecourse pitch will be re-turfed after the Chesterfield game on 5 October with the club saying work to improve the pitch during the off-season "failed to provide a playing surface to the standard we believe is required".

Parkinson said the problems had surfaced during the club's pre-season friendly against Curzon Ashton in August.

"It's ok at the moment but going forward into the winter months there was a concern it would cause injuries and once that concern was raised then something had to be done," Parkinson said.

"I'd imagine the owners [Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds] are a little bit disappointed because it's extra money they would not have factored in but somewhere along the line mistakes have been made and they've got to be rectified.

"Hopefully when the new pitch gets laid it beds in very quickly."

Wrexham could play their FA Cup Fourth Round Qualifying tie on the weekend of 15/16 October at a neutral venue, if they are drawn at home with Parkinson confirming the club had "looked at a few places".