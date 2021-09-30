Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Glasgow City's Priscila Chinchilla scored a late penalty

Glasgow City returned to the top of SWPL 1 after two second-half goals saw off a battling Partick Thistle at Petershill Park.

On-loan Celtic forward London Pollard gave newly promoted Thistle a shock lead after 10 minutes.

However, Cailin Michie scored either side of half-time to turn the game in the champions' favour.

And Costa Rican playmaker Priscila Chinchilla put away a late penalty to make the three points safe.

The win moves City above Celtic on goal difference, with Rangers and Hibernian a point behind.