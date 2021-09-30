Match ends, Marseille 0, Galatasaray 0.
Fan violence interrupted Marseille's Europa League draw with Galatasaray with play stopped for around eight minutes at Stade Velodrome.
Flares and objects were thrown by rival fans towards the end of the first half despite them being segregated.
The match was then halted to allow the police to restore order in the stadium.
Galatasaray boss Fatih Terim, and club captains Fernando Muslera and Dimitri Payet approached fans in an attempt to calm the situation.
The game resumed with about eight minutes remaining in the first period to the sound of firecrackers still going off in the stands.
An on-field clash between the home side's on-loan Arsenal defender William Saliba and Galatasaray forward Mbaye Diagne also saw objects thrown on to the pitch during stoppage time as both players were separated by team-mates before they received bookings.
It is not the first time this season that Marseille have been involved in an incident of this nature. Payet was hit by a bottle and threw it back into the crowd before fans stormed the pitch causing their Ligue 1 match at Nice to be abandoned.
Marseille's opening 3-2 win at Montpellier in August was also held up when fans pelted the pitch with bottles.
Line-ups
Marseille
Formation 3-3-3-1
- 16López
- 14Peres Petroni
- 2SalibaBooked at 90mins
- 3GonzálezBooked at 90mins
- 7HaritSubstituted forDe la Fuenteat 79'minutes
- 29Lirola
- 22Gueye
- 6Guendouzi
- 17Ünder
- 10PayetBooked at 90mins
- 12DiengSubstituted forMilikat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Ngapandouetnbu
- 4Kamara
- 5Balerdi
- 8Santos da Silva
- 9Milik
- 11de Lima
- 15Caleta-Car
- 20De la Fuente
- 21Rongier
- 23Amavi
- 30Mandanda
Galatasaray
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1MusleraBooked at 90mins
- 93BoeyBooked at 53minsSubstituted forYedlinat 65'minutes
- 25Nelsson
- 45do Nascimento Teixeira
- 6van Aanholt
- 22KutluSubstituted forLuyindamaat 88'minutes
- 4Antalyali
- 21MorutanSubstituted forKilinçat 73'minutes
- 33Cicaldau
- 7AktürkogluSubstituted forBabelat 88'minutes
- 67DervisogluSubstituted forDiagneat 73'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 2Yedlin
- 5Öztürk
- 8Babel
- 11Ahmed Abdalla
- 13Çipe
- 19Bayram
- 27Luyindama
- 30Babacan
- 53Yilmaz
- 54Kilinç
- 89Feghouli
- 90Diagne
- Referee:
- Pawel Raczkowski
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Booking
Dimitri Payet (Marseille) is shown the yellow card.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Marseille 0, Galatasaray 0.
Post update
Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Ryan Babel.
Booking
Álvaro González (Marseille) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
William Saliba (Marseille) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Mbaye Diagne (Galatasaray) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ryan Babel (Galatasaray) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Emre Kilinç.
Booking
Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Álvaro González (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Victor Nelsson (Galatasaray).
Post update
Corner, Galatasaray. Conceded by William Saliba.
Post update
Hand ball by Pape Gueye (Marseille).
Substitution
Substitution, Galatasaray. Ryan Babel replaces Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoglu.
Substitution
Substitution, Galatasaray. Christian Luyindama replaces Berkan Kutlu.
Post update
Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Taylan Antalyali.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Pape Gueye (Marseille) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cengiz Ünder.
Post update
Foul by Arkadiusz Milik (Marseille).
Post update
Taylan Antalyali (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Cengiz Ünder (Marseille) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Arkadiusz Milik.