Europa Conference League - Group C
Zorya LuhanskZorya Luhansk0RomaRoma3

Zorya Luhansk 0-3 Roma: Chris Smalling and Tammy Abraham score in win

Chris Smalling
Chris Smalling's goal was his first since July 2020

English pair Chris Smalling and Tammy Abraham both scored as Roma beat Zorya Luhansk in the Europa Conference League.

Stephan El Shaarawy put Jose Mourinho's side ahead in Ukraine.

Ex-Chelsea striker Abraham came off the bench in the 62nd minute and hit the post shortly afterwards.

Former Manchester United defender Smalling then headed in and Abraham put the game beyond doubt with his fourth goal of the season.

Roma top Group G on six points from two games, with Zorya bottom after two defeats.

Line-ups

Zorya Luhansk

Formation 4-3-3

  • 53Matsapura
  • 45FavorovSubstituted forSnurnitsynat 90+2'minutes
  • 32Imerekov
  • 4Cvek
  • 10Khomchenovskyi
  • 23BuletsaSubstituted forDal Bello Fagundesat 69'minutes
  • 29Nazaryna
  • 7Kochergin
  • 22KabaevSubstituted forLunevat 83'minutes
  • 28GromovSubstituted forFrimpong Owusuat 90+2'minutes
  • 90SayyadmaneshSubstituted forZahediat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Lunev
  • 9Zahedi
  • 11Gladkiy
  • 36Zhylkin
  • 47Frimpong Owusu
  • 68Dal Bello Fagundes
  • 74Snurnitsyn
  • 91Alefirenko

Roma

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Rui PatrícioBooked at 83mins
  • 3Ibañez da Silva
  • 6Smalling
  • 24KumbullaBooked at 81mins
  • 13Calafiori
  • 4Cristante
  • 55DarboeSubstituted forDiawaraat 70'minutes
  • 11PérezSubstituted forZanioloat 62'minutes
  • 7PellegriniSubstituted forVillarat 77'minutes
  • 92El ShaarawySubstituted forMayoralat 78'minutes
  • 14ShomurodovSubstituted forAbrahamat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Viña
  • 8Villar
  • 9Abraham
  • 19Reynolds
  • 21Mayoral
  • 22Zaniolo
  • 23Mancini
  • 42Diawara
  • 52Bove
  • 59Zalewski
  • 77Mkhitaryan
  • 87Cerântula Fuzato
Referee:
Luís Godinho

Match Stats

Home TeamZorya LuhanskAway TeamRoma
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home12
Away18
Shots on Target
Home2
Away10
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home9
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Zorya Luhansk 0, Roma 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Zorya Luhansk 0, Roma 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Maxim Lunev (Zorya Luhansk) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ihor Snurnitsyn.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Zorya Luhansk. Ihor Snurnitsyn replaces Denis Favorov.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Zorya Luhansk. Raymond Frimpong Owusu replaces Artem Gromov.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Vladyslav Kochergin (Zorya Luhansk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Maxim Lunev.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Tammy Abraham (Roma).

  8. Post update

    Yehor Nazaryna (Zorya Luhansk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Borja Mayoral (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Roma. Conceded by Vladyslav Kochergin.

  11. Booking

    Rui Patrício (Roma) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Zorya Luhansk. Maxim Lunev replaces Vladyslav Kabaev.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Shahab Zahedi (Zorya Luhansk) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

  14. Booking

    Marash Kumbulla (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Marash Kumbulla (Roma).

  16. Post update

    Shahab Zahedi (Zorya Luhansk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gonzalo Villar (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Borja Mayoral.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Borja Mayoral (Roma) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gonzalo Villar.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Tammy Abraham (Roma).

  20. Post update

    Lovro Cvek (Zorya Luhansk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Top Stories