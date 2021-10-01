Aberdeen captain Scott Brown spent 14 years at Celtic, winning 22 trophies

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass is adamant there will be "no mixed emotions" for captain Scott Brown when he faces former club Celtic on Sunday.

The 36-year-old spent 14 years at Celtic Park before his summer switch to Pittodrie as a player-coach.

But Glass has no concerns over Brown being impacted by the emotional aspect of the occasion.

"He's the type of character who it won't affect, he wants to win football matches," said Glass.

"I don't think that ever changes. That's why he is what he is.

"Everybody knew this was coming when Scott agreed to come here.

"He's almost dealt with a touch of it already when he played for Celtic against us last season and he knew he was coming here.

"It'll also be a little opportunity for the Celtic fans to say 'hello' and 'goodbye' to him, I suppose, because they never had that opportunity last year.

"Anybody who knows Scott knows there's no mixed emotions when he pulls on a jersey for a match. This weekend I don't think you'll see any mixed emotions from Scott, and I don't think the Celtic fans and players would expect any different, just as we didn't expect any different when he played against us last year knowing he was coming to Aberdeen."

'There's a determination from our group every week'

Celtic have yet to pick up a point in three away games this season, while Aberdeen are on a run of three successive league defeats.

However, Glass is sure the situation will improve soon, saying: "The mood is good.

"We're obviously aware of the situation, that we've not got the points recently that we should have and that we feel we deserved and it's important we start getting them quickly.

"There's a determination from our group every week. I think you saw last week (in the 3-2 loss at St Mirren) a performance that if it had stayed 11 v 11 and we continued doing what we were doing, I don't think there's any question we'd have come away with three points.

"I've not got any concerns about the quality or determination of this group of players. They've proved it every week with their effort levels. The quality at times could have been slightly better but the players are giving a bit more quality-wise. When that clicks into gear, I think we'll be all right."