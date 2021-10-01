Last updated on .From the section European Football

Inaki Williams came through the youth system at Athletic and made his senior debut aged 20

Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams broke the record for most consecutive games in La Liga history as his side beat Alaves 1-0.

The Spaniard, 27, played his 203rd successive match surpassing the record held by former Real Sociedad defender Juan Larranaga from 1986-1992.

Williams' streak started on 20 April 2016 and he has managed 39 goals and 25 assists in that time.

Raul Garcia headed in the winner just before half-time at San Mames.

The longest run of consecutive appearances in the Premier League stands at 310, by goalkeeper Brad Friedel. The longest run for an outfield player in the Premier League is Frank Lampard with 164 for Chelsea between October 2001 and December 2005.