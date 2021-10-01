Spanish La Liga
Ath BilbaoAthletic Bilbao1AlavésAlavés0

Inaki Williams: Athletic Bilbao forward makes record 203rd consecutive La Liga appearance

Inaki Williams
Inaki Williams came through the youth system at Athletic and made his senior debut aged 20

Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams broke the record for most consecutive games in La Liga history as his side beat Alaves 1-0.

The Spaniard, 27, played his 203rd successive match surpassing the record held by former Real Sociedad defender Juan Larranaga from 1986-1992.

Williams' streak started on 20 April 2016 and he has managed 39 goals and 25 assists in that time.

Raul Garcia headed in the winner just before half-time at San Mames.

The longest run of consecutive appearances in the Premier League stands at 310, by goalkeeper Brad Friedel. The longest run for an outfield player in the Premier League is Frank Lampard with 164 for Chelsea between October 2001 and December 2005.

Line-ups

Ath Bilbao

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Simón
  • 15Lekue
  • 12Vivian
  • 4Martínez
  • 24Balenziaga
  • 7Berenguer RemiroBooked at 40minsSubstituted forWilliamsat 66'minutes
  • 14García CarrilloSubstituted forVesgaat 87'minutes
  • 16VencedorBooked at 38mins
  • 10MuniainSubstituted forZarragaat 78'minutes
  • 9Williams
  • 22GarcíaBooked at 73minsSubstituted forSancetat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Petxarromán
  • 5Álvarez
  • 6Vesga
  • 8Sancet
  • 11Morcillo
  • 13Ezkieta
  • 18De Marcos
  • 19Zarraga
  • 21Capa
  • 30Williams
  • 33Serrano

Alavés

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Pacheco
  • 21AguirregabiriaSubstituted forGarcía Alonsoat 74'minutes
  • 23Navarro JiménezBooked at 8mins
  • 5Laguardia
  • 4Miazga
  • 3Duarte
  • 24De la FuenteSubstituted forGuidettiat 61'minutes
  • 15MoyaSubstituted forPellistriat 82'minutes
  • 6LoumSubstituted forPinaat 74'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 11Rioja
  • 7SyllaSubstituted forJoseluat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Rodríguez
  • 8Pina
  • 9Joselu
  • 10Guidetti
  • 12García
  • 13Sivera
  • 14García Alonso
  • 18Pellistri
  • 19Martín
  • 26Abqar
  • 27López
  • 35Godoy
Referee:
Carlos del Cerro Grande
Attendance:
28,665

Match Stats

Home TeamAth BilbaoAway TeamAlavés
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home16
Away17
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home13
Away9
Fouls
Home16
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Athletic Bilbao 1, Alaves 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Athletic Bilbao 1, Alaves 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ximo Navarro (Alaves) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. John Guidetti (Alaves) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt Miazga.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Matt Miazga (Alaves) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ximo Navarro with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Alaves. Conceded by Mikel Balenziaga.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Víctor Laguardia (Alaves) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt Miazga.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Mikel Balenziaga (Athletic Bilbao).

  9. Post update

    Facundo Pellistri (Alaves) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Athletic Bilbao. Conceded by Matt Miazga.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Oier Zarraga (Athletic Bilbao) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Athletic Bilbao. Conceded by Víctor Laguardia.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Facundo Pellistri (Alaves) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rubén Duarte with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Oihan Sancet (Athletic Bilbao).

  15. Post update

    Manu García (Alaves) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Athletic Bilbao. Mikel Vesga replaces Dani García.

  17. Post update

    Íñigo Lekue (Athletic Bilbao) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Joselu (Alaves).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matt Miazga (Alaves) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Manu García with a cross following a set piece situation.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Íñigo Martínez (Athletic Bilbao).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid75202181317
2Real Sociedad7511106416
3Sevilla6420102814
4Atl Madrid742196314
5Rayo Vallecano7412137613
6Ath Bilbao834174313
7Barcelona6330115612
8Real Betis7331117412
9Valencia7322128411
10Osasuna73221011-111
11Villarreal61506338
12Mallorca7223612-68
13Celta Vigo7214710-37
14Espanyol713347-36
15Cádiz7133711-46
16Elche713348-46
17Levante7043612-64
18Granada7034512-73
19Alavés7106212-103
20Getafe7007212-100
View full Spanish La Liga table

