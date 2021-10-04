National League news - October 2021

Last updated on .From the section National League

5 October

Two players at National League North club Boston United have been suspended and fined by the Football Association for betting misconduct.

Andi Thanoj was fined £950 and banned from all football-related activity for five months, while fellow midfielder Jay Rollins has been suspended for one month and fined £500.

Thanoj's charge relates to 319 bets placed on football matches between September 2014 and May 2020, while Rollins was charged for 438 bets placed between September 2015 and February 2020.

A Boston statement said: "Clearly, we are very disappointed with the situation as the club has clear policies regarding betting."