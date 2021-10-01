Last updated on .From the section Ayr

The experienced Jim Duffy had been assistant to previous manager David Hopkin

Jim Duffy has been appointed Ayr United manager until the end of the season after a four-game unbeaten run in the position of caretaker.

The 62-year-old had stepped up from his assistant's role following the departure of David Hopkin.

Since then, Ayr have beaten Dunfermline and Hamilton and drawn with Morton to move up to sixth in the Championship.

Rangers B were beaten 3-0 in SPFL Trophy but the result was overturned for Ayr fielding ineligible players.

Duffy, who left Dumbarton at the end of last season, has also been in charge at Dundee, Hibernian, Clyde and Morton, among others, in a long coaching career.