Michael Flynn was manager of Newport for four years and 204 days

"The club for me is everything, it is a lot more than just football. And I think every fan around the country who supports their team will understand what I mean."

Newport County manager Mike Flynn has left the club he loves with his legacy secure.

The 40-year-old has departed the club "amicably" after almost five years in charge.

The boy born and bred in Pill in the heart of Newport has saved the Exiles from the brink of relegation back to non-league football and established them with some sensational cup success.

The 11th longest-serving manager in the Premier League and Football League has gone toe-to-toe with Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino, creating memories for a generation of Exiles fans.

The final step of a promotion to League One remained out of reach, with two lost play-off finals and a growing discontent with life behind the scenes at the club leading to a split that will shock some, who will wonder why the club did not do more to keep one of their own.

However, such is the link between man and club, it seems hard to believe their paths will not cross again in the future.

Player, coach, estate agent & miracle manager

Flynn's connection with the Exiles goes back to childhood, coming through the club's youth academy to make his debut for the first XI in 1999.

The former Bradford, Blackpool, Wigan and Gillingham midfielder enjoyed a fine career in the Football League for a decade, before returning to Newport as a player in 2012 to try and help his boyhood club secure a place in League Two.

Under the management of one of Flynn's mentors, Justin Edinburgh, Newport returned to the Football League in Flynn's first season with the club, thanks to a play-off final victory over Wrexham.

"It was my greatest moment in my playing career, because I knew what it meant to people," Flynn told BBC Sport Wales.

However, Newport and Flynn parted ways abruptly when he was both released as a player and from his role as academy manager within a few weeks, with manager Terry Butcher deciding he was no longer needed.

Flynn joined local side Undy Athletic and prepared to become an estate agent after his release, before the club called again and Flynn rejoined as a coach.

He has barely looked back.

The Exiles, however, were on a downward trajectory and when they sacked manager Graham Westley in March 2017 found themselves 11 points adrift of safety in League Two with just 12 games remaining.

Flynn's wife Victoria was against him taking the vacant manager role, even in a caretaker capacity, because "she knew we had to live in the city", but Flynn says he could not turn it down because he "needed to restore some pride".

What followed was Newport's 'great escape', with one of their best runs of form in the club's history seeing them survive relegation thanks to Mark O'Brien's winning goal in the final minute of their final game, as they sent Hartlepool down instead.

Cup kings and big-name fans

Since keeping Newport in the Football League, the club have rightly established a reputation as cup giant-killers with Flynn winning friends and influencing people along the way.

A graduate of the Football Association of Wales' pro licence course, Flynn also became firm friends with one of his peers in the classroom, the legendary France and Arsenal striker Thierry Henry.

"Michael Flynn is the big man," Henry told BBC Wales Sport. "He made the impossible, possible."

County's cup exploits have been incredible, with the Exiles playing nine of the current Premier League.

They beat former Premier League champions Leicester City and also humbled Leeds United, as well as holding Tottenham Hotspur, Brighton and Newcastle to credible draws.

Newport also knocked Swansea and Middlesbrough out of cups, while pushing Manchester City hard in a game which City boss Guardiola described as "difficult", while former Spurs manager Pochettino credited Newport with opening his eyes to how important the FA Cup is.

"I have learned the FA Cup is magical," said Pochettino after Spurs beat Newport in a replay.

"I wish Newport all the best. I liked talking to Michael."

Play-off woes

County's cup runs earned the club a relative fortune in television revenue and appearance money, particularly important at a time where the financial impact of Covid-19 has hit lower league clubs hard.

However, despite all their successes against bigger clubs, Newport could not quite take the final step under Flynn and secure promotion to League One.

Twice they came close, reaching the League Two play-off final in both 2019 and 2021.

Both times the Exiles won out in stunningly-entertaining semi-finals, against Mansfield in 2019 and Forest Green Rovers in 2021, while both finals saw them defeated 1-0 at Wembley, firstly by Tranmere, then Morecambe.

Both finals were narrow and Newport were denied huge penalty claims in both games. Such are the margins in football.

However, despite not taking that final step, Flynn's legacy with the club and city of Newport is secured.

And so strong are those links, it is possible the final chapter of his story in Newport is yet to be written.

Flynn's time as Newport manager

Newport County played three games at Wembley during Mike Flynn's time as manager

9 March, 2017 - Newport part company with manager Graham Westley. Flynn is put in temporary charge with the club 11 points adrift at the bottom of League Two with 12 games remaining.

11 March, 2017 - Despite going behind early, Newport score two second-half goals to give Flynn victory on his managerial debut away at Crewe Alexandra.

6 May, 2017 - Newport beat Notts County thanks to an 89th-minute goal from Mark O'Brien to avoid relegation and complete the 'great escape'.

9 May, 2017 - Flynn is appointed as manager on a permanent basis, initially on a two-year deal.

7 January, 2018 - Newport claim their first of many cup upsets, beating then-Championship side Leeds United 2-1 in the third round of the FA Cup - the club reaching the fourth round for the first time since the 1978-79 season.

27 January, 2018 - Tottenham need an 82nd-minute goal from Harry Kane to force a replay as Newport almost knock out their Premier League opposition in the FA Cup fourth round.

7 February, 2018 - Newport travel to Wembley for the first time under Flynn for the FA Cup fourth-round replay, but Spurs are too strong and win 2-0.

6 January, 2019 - Newport dump Premier League opposition Leicester City out of the FA Cup in the third round, Padraig Amond's late penalty sealing a 2-1 win.

5 February, 2019 - County reach the FA Cup fifth round for only the second time, and the first since 1949, with a fourth-round replay win against Championship side Middlesbrough.

16 February, 2019 - Newport's memorable FA Cup run is finally ended by Premier League heavyweights Manchester City. Amond's 88th-minute goal had reduced the deficit to 2-1 briefly, but late goals from Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez saw the game end 4-1.

12 May, 2019 - After finishing seventh in League Two, Newport beat Mansfield Town 5-3 on penalties to reach the play-off final, goalkeeper Joe Day proving the hero.

Manchester City went on to win the FA Cup in 2019

25 May, 2019 - Newport agonisingly miss out on promotion to League One, as they concede a 119th-minute goal against Tranmere Rovers in the League Two play-off final to lose 1-0.

17 September, 2019 - Flynn has talks over the vacant Lincoln City job, but opts to remain at Newport.

3 October, 2019 - Flynn signs a new contract to remain at Newport County until at least June 2022.

22 September, 2020 - County beat then-Championship side Watford 3-1 to reach the fourth round of the EFL Cup for the first time in their history.

30 September, 2020 - Newport fall just short of another Premier League scalp, as they lose 5-4 on penalties to Newcastle United to miss out on a place in the EFL Cup quarter-finals.

10 January, 2021 - The Exiles suffer almost identical disappointment, as Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion beat Newport 4-3 on penalties in the FA Cup third round after the match finished 1-1.

23 May, 2021 - Newport County reach a second League Two play-off final after one of the most dramatic games ever, beating Forest Green Rovers 5-4 on aggregate thanks to Nicky Maynard's 119th-minute winner.

31 May, 2021 - County suffer late Wembley heartbreak again, as Morecambe convert a controversial 107th-minute penalty to resign Newport to another season in League Two. Flynn says he "can't guarantee 100%" he will stay at the club.

31 July, 2021 - Flynn reaffirms his commitment to Newport following an "open and honest" chat with the club.

25 September, 2021 - After defeat to Barrow which leaves Newport 14th in League Two, Flynn refuses to take the blame for his side's "cowardly" performance.

01 October, 2021 - Flynn leaves club 'amicably'.