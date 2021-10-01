Steve Bruce said he did not watch Wednesday's Competition Appeal Tribunal and takeover talk had become 'boring'

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce said he "would not be surprised" if the Premier League had been pressured by other clubs to stop the Magpies' takeover.

It was alleged in a tribunal on Wednesday that the league had been "improperly influenced" by "major clubs" and had "abused its position".

Premier League chief Richard Masters has said there was no lobbying.

But Bruce said: "You wouldn't want another big player on the patch would you? So it wouldn't surprise me, no."

The claim that "a number of major clubs" and BeIn Sports had lobbied the Premier League during the takeover bid by a Saudi Arabian-led consortium was made by Daniel Jowell QC, who was representing St James Holdings in its Competition Appeal Tribunal against the Premier League.

St James Holdings is the company that holds Newcastle's shares and is owned by club boss Mike Ashley.

Jowell also claimed the pressure led to an "unfair application of rules" which "distorted competition", one of the reasons the company is seeking damages and losses which it said "exceeded £10m".

The case surrounds the failed £300m takeover of the club last summer, when a consortium backed away from the deal because of a dispute over who would sit on the board and whether they would pass the league's owners' and directors' test.

That is set to be resolved at arbitration on 3 January.

But in a letter to Newcastle MP Chi Onwurah external-link in August 2020, Premier League chief executive Masters said: "The owners' and directors' test is delegated to and carried out entirely by the Premier League board. Other member clubs have no role whatsoever in the approval process."

Takeover talk 'boring' - Bruce

Bruce said he had not watched the tribunal, did "not have a clue" about the hearing and could not become distracted by the takeover, which he said had become "boring".

"It seems a bit complicated for me," he said. "I'm going to be brutally honest and say I've not got a clue. I'm aware there is a hearing going on - what it's all about, where it's going you will have to ask other people. You probably you know more than I do."

Asked whether he could switch off from takeover talk, he added: "I have to. It's an ongoing saga, and it's been going on for two years. My job is to win a football match, which is difficult enough, and focus on the team and how we are going to play."

"If [the takeover] benefits the club, then great. I only want what's best for the club. If that means a takeover then great.

"It's been hanging around, it's not an excuse, but it's difficult at times, of course, because it's reported on, and it's become boring, if you like.

"How many stories are there about the takeover? I just try and switch off."