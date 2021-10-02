Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Celtic have taken 10 points from four games in an unbeaten start to the SWPL season

Sunday's SWPL match between Celtic and Partick Thistle (14:00 BST) will be shown live on the BBC Sport website.

Celtic are level on points with leaders Glasgow City, while Thistle have one win from three outings in what is their first season in the top flight.

From 16:00, BBC Alba will show Hibernian v Rangers live from the Tony Macaroni Arena in Livingston.

Both sides are just a point behind the top two, although Rangers have a game in hand.

Highlights of all of the SWPL1 games will be shown on Sportscene on Monday evening (19:00 on BBC Scotland), with presenter Ali DeFoy joined by former Scotland goalkeeper Gemma Fay.