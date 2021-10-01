Last updated on .From the section Irish

Linfield winger Kirk Millar tackles Reds defender Levi Ives in Friday night's game

Cliftonville stretched their lead at the Premiership summit as Joe Gormley equalised in a 1-1 draw with champions Linfield at Windsor Park.

Jordan Stewart's deflected strike put Linfield ahead after seven minutes and the Blues controlled the first half.

Cliftonville improved with Gormley heading in a 56th-minute leveller from Jamie McDonagh's superb cross.

Both sides had chances to win it but it was deserved outcome with the Reds now four clear while Linfield stay third.

